Clay County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Yankton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 06:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Harper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ELLIS AND HARPER COUNTIES At 948 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles north of Buffalo to near May to 10 miles north of Gage, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Laverne, Buffalo, May and Selman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nuckolls by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska. Target Area: Nuckolls Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jewell and south central Nuckolls Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Webber to near Randall to 6 miles southwest of Jewell. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Webber and Lovewell State Park around 935 PM CDT. Hardy and Formoso around 950 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mitchell, southeastern Jewell and southern Osborne Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 946 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Luray, or 16 miles north of Russell, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hunter and Victor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise up to moderate flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 71.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Thursday was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 73.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise up to moderate flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Thursday was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 21.2 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall to 20.9 feet and begin rising again early Monday morning. It will rise to 21.1 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barber, Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barber; Comanche; Kiowa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kiowa, northwestern Barber and northeastern Comanche Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1013 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Wilmore, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Sun City around 1030 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lake City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Collingsworth, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Collingsworth; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wheeler and northeastern Collingsworth Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Lutie, or 13 miles southeast of Shamrock, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lutie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander, Jackson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Alexander; Jackson; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau .The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early tomorrow morning. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 26.0 feet next Thursday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Kansas. Target Area: Republic; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Republic and northwestern Washington Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Scandia, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Belleville, Scandia, Republic, Munden, Narka and Mahaska. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
REPUBLIC COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Helena, northeastern East Feliciana Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and south central Amite Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Liberty, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Liberty, Gillsburg and Felps. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Koochiching FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, Lake and St. Louis. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are already elevated across the Rainy River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Birchdale, Littlefork, Winton, Ash Lake, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Rainy Lake West, Rainy Lake East, Buyck, Pelland, Loman, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake, Manitou, Burntside Lake, Fall Lake, Basswood Lake and Snowbank Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Henderson; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Saturday night. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crittenden, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Crittenden; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Monday night. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:27:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Monday night. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Posey; Vanderburgh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Saturday night. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POSEY COUNTY, IN

