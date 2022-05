KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Junebug at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I am Junebug! I am a sweet gal who came to KAAS as a stray. I would love to find someone I can curl up with, but also play outside with! I am pretty mellow and love to just hang out and snuggle. I am so excited to go to my forever home, so come meet me today!"

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO