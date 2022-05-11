ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gol and Colombia's Avianca to create holding company Abra Group

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds details)

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA and Colombia’s Avianca said on Wednesday they have agreed to create a holding company called Abra Group, which will control both firms and bring together their brands under a single holding.

Abra Group will be co-controlled by the principal shareholders of Avianca and the majority shareholder of Gol, they said in a press release, adding that both airlines will continue to operate independently and maintain their respective brands.

They also said certain financial investors have committed to invest up to $350 million in shares of Abra Group upon the closing of the deal, which is expected to happen in the second half of 2022.

According to a separate Gol securities filing, the transaction involves its controlling shareholder, investment fund MOBI FIA, and certain shareholders of Avianca Holdings SA including Kingsland International Group SA, Elliott International LP and South Lake One LLC.

MOBI FIA will contribute its GOL shares to the newly formed company in exchange for common shares of Abra, Gol said, adding that the holding is set to be a private limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Rede D'Or profit falls 44% in Q1

May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D’Or Sao Luiz SA on Thursday posted first quarter net income of 225.1 million reais, a 44% decrease compared to the previous year as higher interest rates impacted the company. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 0.6% to...
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX plumb 2-month lows, Mexican peso afloat after rate hike

* Hawkish Mexico central bank hikes rates to 7% * Peru seen raising interest rates by 50 bps * Brazil services activity beats forecasts with 1.7% March rise * Banco do Brasil reports 34.6% Q1 profit jump; shares up (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Anisha Sircar May 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as the dollar swung to two-decade highs after hot U.S. inflation data fueled bets of aggressive rate hikes, while Mexico's peso edged higher after its central bank raised its key lending rate. MSCI's index of Latam currencies dropped 0.4% hitting its lowest level since mid-March, with Brazil's real, down 0.2% even as data showed Brazilian services activity rose at a record pace in March, marking a strong recovery from the COVID-19 downturn. The currency has lost 11% since a peak in late April. "The Brazilian real couldn't escape the impact of the latest, most acute wave of dollar appreciation since the last days of April," FxPro senior market analyst Alex Kuptsikevich said. The dollar rose to fresh two-decade highs on concerns around tighter monetary policies after CPI data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer price growth stayed hot, beefing up expectations of further aggressive rate hikes. "Having begun tightening monetary policy more than a year ago, Brazil's central bank is much closer to curbing inflation than central banks in many advanced economies. While that doesn't make the real steady in the face of market headwinds, it does look stronger against other currencies, especially emerging countries," said Kuptsikevich. Mexico's peso gained 0.1% as Banxico, the central bank, raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.0%, as expected, underscoring an increasingly complex inflation outlook and saying it may take "more forceful measures" to tame price pressures. Chile's peso tumbled 0.5% as copper prices fell below $9,000 a tonne for the first time since October. Fears over lower demand amid surging inflation and rising interest rates pressured industrial metal prices. Peru's sol gained 0.3% against the dollar ahead of an interest rate announcement by the country's central bank, which is also expected to raise rates by 50 basis points. Stocks in Latin America strengthened 0.3%, with Brazil's Bovespa index gaining 0.5%, boosted by Banco do Brasil SA after the state-run lender reported that its first-quarter net profit grew 34.6%, exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, the Czech crown jumped nearly 2%, bouncing off Wednesday's two-month lows as the Czech central bank intervened after the currency plunged on expectations rate hikes were ending. Elsewhere, Sri Lanka appointed a new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a move President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes will quell weeks of worsening civil unrest in the country. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1856 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 985.45 -2.55 MSCI LatAm 2189.22 -0.29 Brazil Bovespa 104839.25 0.42 Mexico IPC 49394.50 0.24 Chile IPSA 4700.49 0.5 Argentina MerVal 84881.09 -1.028 Colombia COLCAP 1509.59 0.04 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1490 -0.09 Mexico peso 20.3050 0.00 Chile peso 865.5 -0.43 Colombia peso 4104 -0.67 Peru sol 3.76 0.69 Argentina peso (interbank) 117.2500 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 200.5 2.24 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Andrew Heavens)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks rebound, rate hike bets boost region's currencies

* Brazil's central bank releases May 3-4 meeting minutes * Bank of Mexico seen raising rates by 50 bps, poll shows * Chile's interest rate to rise to 9% in June, poll shows * Shares of Brazil's Petrobras rise, lift Bovespa (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal May 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks gained on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after a recent selloff, while major currencies rose on increased bets of interest rate hikes from central banks in Brazil, Mexico and Chile. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks added 0.5%, but remained near its weakest level since January. The index of Latin American currencies rose 0.2% as the U.S. dollar pulled back from 20-year highs. A stronger dollar makes high-yielding but riskier emerging market assets less attractive to investors. "It's been a shaky start to the week for Latam assets due to U.S. Federal Reserve tightening and fears of weaker Chinese demand - today's moves may be a correction, coupled with the perception that the tightening cycle will continue in countries like Mexico and Brazil," said Wilson Ferrarezi, a TS Lombard economist. In minutes of Brazil's central bank meeting held May 3-4 published on Tuesday, the rate-setting Copom highlighted that worsening inflation justified a possible extension of its aggressive monetary policy cycle, stressing that both short-term price dynamics and longer-term projections had worsened. Additionally, Mexico's central bank is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7% on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, in what would be the eighth consecutive hike as Latin America's second-largest economy struggles to curb its highest inflation in 21 years. Chile is also expected to hike its benchmark rate to 9% in June, a central bank poll of analysts suggested, as the world's top copper producer also battles to rein in inflation. The Chilean peso jumped 0.5% before trading 0.1% lower against the dollar. The currency had lost 1% on Monday, tracking a drop in copper prices. The real is down 11% from its highs earlier this year, but firmed 0.6% against the dollar, while the Mexican peso gained 0.2%. "We are positive on the Brazilian real in the near term, but weaker China growth is a key risk. China lockdowns will also weigh on supply chains, extending the components shortage, which is a key risk for Mexico's auto sector," Ferrarezi added. China's two largest cities, Beijing and Shanghai, tightened COVID-19 curbs this week to battle a fresh outbreak of the virus, feeding into worries about demand and hurting oil prices and commodity-linked currencies. Latam stock markets have tumbled 6% this month, tracking weaker global equities markets amid a combination of monetary tightening by major central banks and fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth. Shares of Petrobras rose 1%, boosting the Bovespa index. The Brazilian state-run oil company refused U.S. government officials' request in March to raise crude output after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global prices soaring, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1906 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1008.45 -0.61 MSCI LatAm 2177.13 0.5 Brazil Bovespa 103257.54 0.01 Mexico IPC 49335.01 0.57 Chile IPSA 4720.77 -0.49 Argentina MerVal 83357.90 1.355 Colombia COLCAP 1509.49 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1179 0.71 Mexico peso 20.3426 0.18 Chile peso 866.6 0.05 Colombia peso 4070.95 0.32 Peru sol 3.785 0.92 Argentina peso (interbank) 116.9300 -0.15 Argentina peso (parallel) 199 1.26 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Company#Abra Group#Brazilian#Fia#Avianca Holdings Sa#Elliott International Lp
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Billionaire Luiza Trajano, the businesswoman shaking up Brazil

Brazilian businesswoman Luiza Trajano has made it onto a lot of lists: TIME's most influential people, Forbes' billionaires, the biggest fortunes in Brazil... When TIME named Trajano to its list of 100 most influential people last year, the ex-president (2003-2010) wrote the magazine's blurb on her.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
One Green Planet

Two New Reports Expose World’s Largest Agribusiness For Massive Deforestation and Land Grabbing in Brazil’s Fragile Cerrado Region

Recently, two reports exposed a global agriculture giant with having ties to deforestation, human rights issues, and land grabbing in Brazil’s fragile Cerrado region. Reports published by Friends of the Earth U.S. and The Network for Social Justice and Human Rights in Brazil exposed Bunge Limited, an American agribusiness, and food company. Bunge Limited is one of the world’s largest agribusiness companies and they continue to lead in deforestation and land grabs in Brazil, despite tremendous pressure from investors to adopt sustainable practices.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Waiting for China

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. Earlier this year, investors' fears of an aggressive Fed rate hike cycle were tempered by signs China was looking to ease policy. That would offset, at least partly, Fed tightening, the reasoning went. Instead, Beijing has more or less...
BUSINESS
The Independent

WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic.In its weekly pandemic report released late Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said about 3.5 million new cases and more than 25,000 deaths were reported globally, which respectively represent decreases of 12% and 25%. The downward trend in reported infections began in March, although many countries have dismantled their widespread testing and surveillance programs, making an accurate count of cases extremely difficult. WHO said there were only two regions where...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

FOCUS-Canada banks face 'greenwashing' claims as oil & gas firms obtain sustainable financing

TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - For banks in Canada, one of the world’s largest oil producers, it’s not easy being green. In the past two years, Canadian banks have increased the amount of sustainability-linked financing (SLF) they extend to oil and gas clients. SLF refers to financing whose cost changes when certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements are met at the company level but does not require the funds themselves to be used for climate-friendly purposes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Anglo American to return to Zambia with Arc Minerals copper deal

CAPE TOWN, May 12 (Reuters) - Arc Minerals (ARCMA.L)shares jumped 6.7% on Thursday after it announced an agreement under which Anglo American (AAL.L) would take majority control of the junior exploration firm's Zambia copper-cobalt licences. Under the deal, which was first reported by Reuters, Anglo will take 70% of a...
METAL MINING
Reuters

Reuters

431K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy