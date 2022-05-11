748 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

The Grand Lodge of Maine Masons had its first normal annual meeting in two years last week. A few days later, several attendees had tested positive for COVID-19. The group’s annual communication, at which Masons elect new leaders and conduct business with every lodge in the state, took place in Bar Harbor on May 3.
A longtime Women's Health & Maternity unit will be closing its doors by the end of July, according to WGME 13. St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, Maine, has announced that they will be closing down their Women's Health and Maternity Center. They say that it is due in part to a steady decline in the number of babies born at the hospital each year.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests at LincolnHealth dipped by 3% from last week’s levels to 9.68%, continuing a slight downward trend. “The number of positive cases dropped for the second consecutive week, which is an encouraging sign,” LincolnHealth spokesperson John Martins said by email. However, transmission rates...
The recent case of a Maine resident dying from the Powassan virus is a harsh reminder of the danger of vector-borne diseases. With tick season upon us, our panelists discuss the different types of ticks, what to do to prevent or treat tick bites, what diseases they cause—as well as threats from mosquitoes and other pests.
With COVID cases on the rise faster in Maine than any other state in the country (per 100,000 people), multiple Maine schools have made changes to their normal operations. According to WGME 13, a Norway elementary school has made the decision to switch to remote learning as there has been a sharp rise in COVID cases throughout the district. WGME reports that a total of 101 new cases of COVID have been reported throughout MSAD 17 as of Wednesday.
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 2, 2022. Kari Morissette, executive director of the Church of Safe Injection, an organization dedicated to harm reduction for drug users, has died. She was 33. Under her leadership, the organization became certified to operate...
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine has clarified some of its marijuana rulemaking procedures in a move supporters say will protect medical users and growers. The bill to clarify new rulemaking parameters for the state Office of Marijuana Policy went into effect late last month as an emergency measure. Supporters of...
Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is down slightly on Tuesday. The Maine CDC says 207 people are in the hospital with the virus, down two from Monday. 29 are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators, also down two in the last 24-hours. There...
Some folks could make a good argument for a lot of other animals. Bobcats could be dangerous. Coyotes, fisher cats, and the occasional lynx could all be candidates. But as short as a list of three may seem, it covers a lot of ground in our Maine woods. But according to MaineHutsAndTrails.com, these three pose the greatest danger to people. Either because of their unpredictability, or they're insidious ability to basically poison you for life.
One of the things that we can predict in nature is when the tides are coming. From there, we can predict the rise and fall of the tides, with some tides reaching back farther and encroaching higher up the coastline than other tides. One tide that makes for an interesting...
PORTLAND (WGME)-- With coronavirus cases skyrocketing across Maine, schools are just trying to finish the year in-person. An elementary school in Norway is going remote because of a rise in COVID. MSAD 17 reported a total of 101 cases across the district as of Wednesday afternoon. Other districts are putting...
PORTLAND, Maine — Feeling the heat?. Thursday and Friday may be warmer in Maine than in Florida, according to the National Weather Service's prediction center. According to the prediction center, that ridging will send warm air into the Midwest and Northeast, while a low in the western Atlantic will cool temperatures along the east coast.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A moment for nurses to take a breath and reflect. That’s what happened at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor Thursday afternoon. As a part of Hospital Week, they held a Blessing of the Hands ceremony. They read a prayer about the good...
PORTLAND, Maine — Mask mandates are back in place in some parts of Maine after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionreleased a new map designating half of Maine counties as having a high risk level for COVID-19. That includes Cumberland County, and so the city of Portland is now requiring everyone inside city buildings and city employee spaces to wear a mask. That includes at Portland City Hall.
The individuals who were fatally struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train on Sunday were homeless half-siblings, according to Biddeford Police Chief Roger Beaupre. The train with 81 passengers and crew was headed from Boston to Brunswick struck when it struck two people who were lying on the tracks around 11 a.m. just before Main Street in Biddeford. Security video showed the two sitting up and hugging each other as they were about to be hit.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is up slightly again on Monday. The Maine CDC says 209 people are in the hospital with the virus. That’s up four from Sunday. Twenty-nine people are in critical care, that’s down five in the last 24 hours....
Normally, when we hear about people being rescued, it is the first responders that are doing the saving. Not this time, though!. According to WMTW, on Wednesday afternoon, Tyler Leonard, of Turner, rescued Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce. According to the TV station website, Sheriff Kevin Joyce was kayaking on...
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine will use a new fund to help cities and towns try to control the spread of invasive moth that causes an itchy rash. The browntail moth is a pest in Maine, where the hairs of its caterpillars cause rashes and respiratory problems for unlucky residents and visitors.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — One hotel has made a big impression according to travelers using Tripadvisor. Topside Inn in Boothbay Harbor was named the number one small stay in the United States, according to Tripadvisor. O: B&B on Cape Cod ranked best in US, No. 2 in world by...
Two distinctly non-British peoples who came to live mainly in Augusta and Waterville, the largest manufacturing centers in the central Kennebec Valley in the 19th and early 20th centuries, were French-Canadians who came south from Canada’s Québec Province, and Middle Easterners, especially Lebanese and Syrians. This article will...
