748 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

The individuals who were fatally struck by an Amtrak Downeaster train on Sunday were homeless half-siblings, according to Biddeford Police Chief Roger Beaupre. The train with 81 passengers and crew was headed from Boston to Brunswick struck when it struck two people who were lying on the tracks around 11 a.m. just before Main Street in Biddeford. Security video showed the two sitting up and hugging each other as they were about to be hit.

20 HOURS AGO