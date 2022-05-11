ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Transformers: Last Bot Standing’ #1 review

By Ronnie Gorham
 1 day ago
IDW Publishing has given us incredible Transformers series over the years. Thanks to IDW, we’ve gotten unimaginable crossovers like Transformers/Back to the Future, Transformers/Terminator, and even Transformers/My Little Pony. Writer/artist Nick Roche continues IDW’s exceptional storytelling with his latest entry into the Transformers Universe with Transformers: Last Bot Standing. Alongside illustrator...

BOOM! Studios Preview: Orcs! The Curse #1

BOOM! Studios has announced a new four-issue comic series by Christine Larsen set in the world of Orcs!. Set for release in June, Orcs! The Curse #1 will feature a variant cover by The Goon creator Eric Powell. The series falls under BOOM! Studios’ KaBOOM! imprint. So what’s Orcs!...
Judging by the Cover – 05/11/22 new releases

Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
‘Sort of Super’ review

Sort of Super by Eric Gapstur spotlights Wyatt Flynn, an eleven-year-old with superpowers, who has a protective father not willing to let him pursue his dream of being a superhero. Along comes his younger sister Adeline, who encourages him to use his powers unbeknownst to his father, confronting schoolyard problems and shapeshifting alien invaders. It’s a charming little graphic novel for the 8-to-13-year-old reader that packs plenty of action and emotional depth into its narrative.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idw Publishing#Transformers#Cybertron
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1

A BLOOD MOON RISES—AND ITS CONTENTS ARE BLACK, WHITE & RED! A bevy of comicdom’s finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu in stories depicted in stark black, white and blood-red! Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo introduce the all-different Moon Knight of the future! Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés tell a Moon Knight adventure in reverse! And Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande team the white-clad crusader up with the Amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ #11 navigates tender moments well

After the beautiful and meaningful chapter of Superman: Son of Kal-El #10, DC Comics kicks off an important chapter today with Superman: Son of Kal-El #11. It’s a huge relief to Jon that his mother Lois is okay with him being queer, but after Batman forced him to relocate and not trust his boyfriend Jay. All that, and Jay’s arch-nemesis is teaming up with Lex Luthor, Jon’s father’s arch-nemesis!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Future State: Gotham #13

The rumors regarding Bruce’s death have been greatly exaggerated! Now, despite the best efforts of the impostor, Hush, the real deal has returned with the help of Talia al Ghul. Together they must travel the world to find their son, Damian Wayne, before it’s too late! The return of Batman and Robin to Future State Gotham can’t be far behind, unless…something terrible happens first!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Blood Syndicate: Season One #1

You asked, and we delivered…the Blood Syndicate is back! Wise Son and Tech-9 have returned from their military tours in Afghanistan—and life in Dakota City could not be more different. While Icon and Rocket have been busy cleaning up the streets, Bang Babies have been forming rival gang factions. With Holocaust’s influence—and super-powered army—growing, who will look out for the people of Paris Island when the capes aren’t watching? What secrets do Wise and Tech hide from their time overseas? As the struggle for power on the chaotic streets spills into war…who will emerge victorious as the new kingpin of Paris Island?
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: What If… Miles Morales #3

DON’T MAKE HIM ANGRY… What if…instead of being bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, Miles Morales was blasted by gamma radiation and transformed into THE INCREDIBLE HULK?! Is Miles man or monster? Or maybe he’s just a kid trying to live a normal life…school, dates, a rampaging ABOMINATION… Miles may be the strongest there is, but that doesn’t mean growing up will be easy!
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE InterPop Preview: Emergents Presents #8

BOOKWORM returns to EMERGENTS PRESENTS again thanks to your votes, alongside synchronized fighting duo THE FORM and THE FUNCTION, and drama club star CORNERSTONE! Check out the main edition now!. Fed up with his newfound popularity, Bookworm sheds his iconic mask to go on an incognito mission for a banned...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #3

The Justice League is trapped in the 31st century with the Legion of Super-Heroes, while the looming terror of the Great Darkness hovers over both time period simultaneously. Even as the great heroes of the 21st century get to experience the fantastic far-flung future, the mysteries behind the Gold Lantern and the Great Darkness threaten all of existence. What is the secret behind the Great Darkness? And will the greatest heroes of two ages be able to stop it before it’s too late?
COMICS
