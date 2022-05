JACKSON, MI -- The 70-year-old county jail in downtown Jackson might be one of the worst of its kind in the state, Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said. Conditions are “deplorable” for both inmates and corrections staff at the jail at 212 W. Wesley St., Schuette said during a presentation to the Jackson City Council on Tuesday, May 10. As a solution, he’s pushing for a new jail to be built on the site of the current building.

JACKSON, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO