ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

School bus, dump truck crash head-on in south Charlotte, 15 students hurt, officials say

By Mike Andrews
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265vpC_0faFSnry00

Editor’s Note: CMS initially reported that 40 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. They have since clarified that information and now say 15 students were on the school bus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A school bus carrying students to South Mecklenburg High School was involved in a serious head-on crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS officials said the school bus and a dump truck crashed head-on near Sharonbrook Drive and Sharon Road West.

Images from the scene showed severe damage to the front of the bus.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBXRA_0faFSnry00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46M6zl_0faFSnry00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wt6yp_0faFSnry00
  • (Credit: WJZY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUesR_0faFSnry00

CMS officials said the crash involved Bus 222 which was carrying students to South Meck.

The bus was carrying 15 students. Fourteen of those students were taken to the hospital with injuries. One student refused to be transported, according to CMS.

The bus driver was also confirmed to have suffered injuries, officials said. All injuries to the students were non-life-threatening.

Videos and photos show oceanfront homes in Outer Banks collapse into the ocean

Medic reported that 17 people in total were hurt. One person had life-threatening injuries and another suffered serious injuries.

Total hospital transport breakdown:

  • One student refused to be taken to the hospital
  • Two adults were transported to CMC Main in Uptown Charlotte
  • Nine students were transported to CMC Main
  • Five students were transported to Novant Presbyterian

Atrium Health officials said that none of the students or adult patients had been discharged from CMC Main or the Levine Children’s Hospital as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Charlotte Fire officials said it took an hour to free the driver of the dump truck from the vehicle. The bus driver was freed in 30 minutes.

The cause of this serious crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

One killed, another injured in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed later Thursday afternoon in a crash that occurred on I-485, Medic says. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the accident happened at I-485 mile marker 18 near Oakdale Road around 3:59 p.m. Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD report: Dump truck driver fell asleep at the wheel

The 2022 NFL schedule is released Thursday night. he issues are supply chain problems and a February recall that shut down a formula plant in Michigan. The 2022 South Carolina Sheriff of the Year is sought after by all 46 sheriffs in the state. Formula shortage turning into a crisis.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
WCNC

Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays on I-77 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A multi-car crash is causing major delays on southbound Interstate 77 near Troutman in Iredell County. Authorities responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles near Exit 42 at Charlotte Highway around 6:45 a.m. Iredell County officials reported multiple injuries related to the crash. NCDOT reported that all lanes of I-77 were back open around 7:40 a.m.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deadly shooting near Statesville businesses

The 2022 NFL schedule is released Thursday night. he issues are supply chain problems and a February recall that shut down a formula plant in Michigan. The 2022 South Carolina Sheriff of the Year is sought after by all 46 sheriffs in the state. Formula shortage turning into a crisis.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Man charged with shooting CATS driver has case continued by judge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darian Dru Thavychith, the man charged with shooting and killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in Uptown earlier this year had his case continued by a judge Thursday. Thavychith was scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday before his case was continued. His next court date...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Dump Truck#Uptown Charlotte#Traffic Accident#Cms#Wjzy#Cmc Main
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Facing Multiple Charges After ‘Serious’ Gastonia Crash

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Bessemer City woman is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after a serious collision involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police officers, along with fire and rescue personnel, responded to Highway 321 near Roechling Street around 2 p.m. after a...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot, killed while entering North Carolina store, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed as he entered a store in North Carolina and a suspect has been charged, police said. High Point police officers responded to the shooting at a Walmart at around 2:10 p.m. on Monday and found a man with several gunshot wounds, the High Point Enterprise reported. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
HIGH POINT, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police ID 29-year-old as man killed in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in south Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a reported shooting just after midnight on May 8 near the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle. When officers arrived, they found Maurice Paige Jr. suffering […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

3 charged with breaking into North Carolina haunted house

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three suspects were arrested in a Thomasville break-in, but police say they still haven’t found the culprits behind the rest in a recent string of break-ins. Over the course of two days, officers investigated four break-ins at Family Dollar, Elizabeth’s Pizza, ScreamDreams Haunted Attraction and Sir Pizza. The three suspects were […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WJBF

74-year-old man drowns on West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Georgia (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drowning at West Point Lake. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 74-year-old, Randall Wilson of Carrollton, Georgia. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on May 12, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the Yellow Jacket Boat […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy