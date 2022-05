ALBANY — The select board’s administrative assistant Terri Campbell called in to its May 3 meeting to discuss the process for hiring a new Town Clerk and Treasurer. Albany voters gave the board authority to choose a successor to Debra Ann Geoffroy at the 2022 Town Meeting. Their decision came after the town’s long-time clerk and treasurer announced she intended to resign soon.

