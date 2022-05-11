Inflation slows for the first time in 9 months
The pace of inflation around the U.S. cooled in April, the first drop after eight straight months of ever-faster price increases. The Consumer Price Index, a broad basket...www.cbsnews.com
Oil at $106 today, food shortages, war with Russia and no sight of inflation slowing down! Recession followed by a depression if we continue to allow our government to destroy us.
I prayed in November of 2020 that everyone that voted for Biden would loose everything they had. it got me permanently banned from Twitter but it looks like I'm about to have the last laugh
Aren't these Libby news sources nice. Trying to make it seem so nice that we're still enjoying rising inflation, but it's slowing down? Instead of just stating facts, it's still going up, thanks to Walter, his administration, Dems and the DA's that voted for them.
