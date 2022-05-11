ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio State tests drug to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease

By Audrey Hasson
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPJfB_0faFRyIW00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 6 million people in the country are living with Alzheimer’s disease and the Centers for Disease Control predicts that number will rise to 14 million by 2060 without effective treatment.

Doctors at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center just enrolled the first person in the country in a new clinical trial, testing a drug that aims to slow the progression of the disease.

US Army soldier dies after bear attack

In Ohio , 220,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s and for every person diagnosed with the disease, there are two to three caregivers providing support each day.

The new clinical trial is called Viva-Mind and medical experts at Ohio State said this next-generation Alzheimer’s drug has the potential to change the course of the disease in its early stages.

“We are so grateful and dependent on people that are willing to undergo clinical trials,” said Dr. Douglas Scharre, the director of Cognitive Neurology at the Wexner Medical Center.

Scharre’s team is the first in the country to recruit a patient to take part in the Viva-Mind clinical trial.

“Very excited,” Scharre said. “It’s a trial through the National Institute of Health or National Institute of Aging. It’s a phase two trial, using this medication varoglutamstat.”

He said the study hopes the new mediation will remove the highly toxic proteins that are killing nerve cells in the brain of patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

“It also reduces inflammation, so we are very impressed with its potential,” Scharre said.

Ohio State is one of more than 25 medical centers across the country testing the new drug, and the clinical trial is expected to last a year to a year and a half.

“So it’s a fairly long trial, but you need that length of time to really determine whether the medication is useful or not,” Scharre said.

Scharre said his team is actively seeking new participants to take part in the trial.

Fisherman hooks drowning man near Edgewater Beach

“We’re looking for very mild cases, so if they have severe Alzheimer’s, no, it would not be correct for them,” he said. “So we’re trying to get individuals, as always, that just have early mild cognitive impairment or just mild Alzheimer’s dementia.”

In June of 2021, Adulem was the first Alzheimer’s drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 18 years, but Scharre said that recently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced it would limit the coverage of the drug until further tests were done. Clinical trials are the only way to get medications to treat Alzheimer’s readily available for those suffering from the disease, Scharre said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

Related
cleveland19.com

COVID-19 not going away as cases in Ohio continue to increase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth straight week, COVID in Ohio has gotten worse, not better, as several variants of omicron are spreading. This comes as the country surpassed 1 million deaths since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago. While cases are rising, hospitalizations and...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

91 overdoses, 8 fatal, in Licking County since January

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County health officials saw an overdose spike in April, and have offered free Narcan to residents. Through April 26, there were 83 suspected non-fatal overdoses in Licking County since the beginning of 2022. An additional eight overdoses have been confirmed as fatal. “Seventy-two percent of the fatal overdoses in 2021 […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Dementia#Alzheimer#Wcmh#Us Army#Viva Mind#Cognitive Neurology
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags being lowered in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered American and State of Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Thursday, matching orders from U.S. President Joe Biden. The order comes as a remembrance as the president marked one million Americans who have died from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office. The order means that […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Virtual reality offers escape for cancer patients at local hospital

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are few things in life as scary and stressful as a cancer diagnosis, so a local hospital teamed up with the Cleveland Metroparks to offer virtual reality treatment to help patients cope while getting chemotherapy. As chemotherapy drugs dripped into his veins, Marshall Dos-Reis, of Cleveland, could see the water. He […]
NBC4 Columbus

While still low, COVID-19 cases rising in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The entire state is in the green, or low, on the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, but Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said the number of cases in central Ohio is on the rise. According to Roberts, the seven-day average of cases in Columbus Public Health’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Counties with highest COVID infection rates in Ohio

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OHIO STATE
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician charged in $8.4M Medicare fraud

Ohio physician Ankita Singh, MD, was charged with fraudulently billing Medicare $8.4 million for unnecessary supplies and equipment, the U.S. Justice Department said May 12. From June 2018 through May 2021, Dr. Singh, 39, who practiced in Maumee and Toledo, allegedly billed Medicare for medical equipment, prosthetics and supplies that were medically unnecessary.
JUSTICE, IL
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Midwest doctor prepares for a world without abortion; new bill could bring more nuclear power to Ohio

Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 12, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Side Effects) — Much of the Midwest could lose access to abortion if the Supreme Court rules to overturn Roe v. Wade. That includes Michigan, where a 1931 law would make abortion a felony – except when needed to save the patient’s life. Lisa Harris, an OBGYN at Michigan Medicine, said she’s been preparing her hospital system for that possibility. She's told emergency physicians to be ready to care for people who try to self-induce abortions. “There will be some people… who put something inside them, who took a poison or a toxin. Those people you’re going to have to jump and provide critical lifesaving care," Harris said. Harris says this is one of many issues that hospitals will have to address if Roe is overturned and abortion is further restricted. Harris made her comments in an interview on the Tradeoffs podcast.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Free stroke screenings on offer from Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To help lower the risk of stroke in our community, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is offering free stroke assessments for the month. The screenings can be taken at eleven different locations across Columbus, including Ohio State East and Ohio State Brain and Spine Hospital. During the process, participants […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Nine additional CWD-positive deer are confirmed in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed nine additional wild white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in northern Marion and southern Wyandot counties. Five were bucks, and four were does. Testing was performed on hunter-harvested deer during the 2021-22 season, as...
MARION, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy