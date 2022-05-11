Missoula Public Library hosts forum for Democratic congressional candidates

You're going to have to plan on going to bed a little later this Sunday night because you are not going to want to miss this. Sunday will bring what is known as a "Flower Moon." So you are going to want to slip on your slippers and step out onto the back porch for a minute before heading to bed. If you look up you will witness lunar events happening at the same time.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 20 HOURS AGO