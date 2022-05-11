ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula Public Library hosts forum for Democratic congressional candidates

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Public Library is holding a forum...

nbcmontana.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. receives $500,000 for brownfields cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County received $500,000 to boost property assessment, cleanup and redevelopment in communities of East Missoula, Bonner, West Riverside, Milltown and Piltzville. The county is among 265 communities nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. The Environmental Protection Agency released the following:
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

4 Montana organizations to share $10 million for environmental cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — Four Montana organizations will receive nearly $10 million to advance environmental cleanups in Butte, Great Falls, Havre and Lewiston. The groups are among 255 nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. Snowy Mountain Development Corporation in Lewistown will receive $3.9 million, Great...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

House District 5: Two Republicans Square Off in Whitefish Primary

A Republican primary race has taken shape in the Flathead Valley’s only legislative district to reliably elect a Democrat for the past decade, with the winner of the June 7 primary advancing to the general election this fall to take on incumbent Rep. Dave Fern, who has no challengers.
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Elections
Montana State
Montana Elections
Missoula, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
XL Country 100.7

An Open Letter To People Leaving Odd Junk Around Bozeman

This is something that happens every year in Bozeman, but it's starting to get out of hand. Every year, as students at Montana State University prepare to wrap up the school year, something strange happens in Bozeman. Used furniture, including couches, desks, and more begin to show up on sidewalks and around streets in Bozeman. For many, it's a sign that students at MSU are leaving town, but for other residents, it's an eyesore.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic
NBCMontana

DEQ receives $2 million for cleanup in Montana towns

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality received $2 million to boost property assessment and cleanup, targeting towns like Anaconda, Billings and Libby. The DEQ is among 265 recipients nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. The Environmental Protection Agency released the following...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

‘Parent rights’ candidates lose school board races, union ‘aggressive’ in wins

Jim Riley’s phone rang around 6 a.m. the day after most of the school board candidates he’d supported lost their bids to be public school trustees. Riley, co-founder of an organization “seeking to ensure a constitutional future,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was on the phone. She apologized for the early call, he […] The post ‘Parent rights’ candidates lose school board races, union ‘aggressive’ in wins appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Candidate Greeted at the Door by 10-Year-Old Smoking a Cigar

Political newcomer Wayne Rusk is running for Montana House District 88, which encompasses the northern Bitterroot Valley, including Florence and Stevensville. Rusk appeared on KGVO's Talk Back show and he was asked about some specific topics he has encountered while knocking on doors in his district, and his first response was an eye-opener.
LOLO, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Montana Free Press

Election Guide '22

Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Eastern Montana representative in Congress. District includes Billings, Helena, Havre and Miles City. Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Independent candidates must...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

You can track Bozeman's climate plan

BOZEMAN, Mont — A dashboard created by the city of Bozeman allows you to check on the progress the city is making on its climate plan. The city adopted the plan back in 2020, and the goals include reducing emissions by 26% by 2025. They also want to transition to 100% net clean electricity within 10 years and be carbon neutral by 2050.
BOZEMAN, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Montana Will Have Front Row Views of ‘Blood Moon’ Eclipse Sunday

You're going to have to plan on going to bed a little later this Sunday night because you are not going to want to miss this. Sunday will bring what is known as a "Flower Moon." So you are going to want to slip on your slippers and step out onto the back porch for a minute before heading to bed. If you look up you will witness lunar events happening at the same time.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Dems running for Montana's western U.S. House district debate in Bozeman

Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination in the race for Montana’s U.S. House western district debated Friday. Issues like access to health care, child care and transparency in cattle pricing revealed differences in opinion. The three candidates – Monica Tranel, Cora Neumann and Tom Winter – met...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Lawmakers call for meeting with Gianforte’s office and prison leadership to discuss problems

Legislators on the Law and Justice Interim Committee have requested to meet with the governor’s office and the Department of Corrections to discuss chronic staffing and morale issues at the Montana State Prison. While issues at the prison have been long documented, problems hit a new threshold two weeks ago when the DOC had to […] The post Lawmakers call for meeting with Gianforte’s office and prison leadership to discuss problems appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DEER LODGE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy