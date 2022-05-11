Missoula Public Library hosts forum for Democratic congressional candidates

Montana Senior Senator Jon Tester held a Facebook live town meeting on Tuesday to answer questions from viewers on a variety of topics, but he first expressed his total support for Roe v Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the ability to make their own healthcare decisions; deeply...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County received $500,000 to boost property assessment, cleanup and redevelopment in communities of East Missoula, Bonner, West Riverside, Milltown and Piltzville. The county is among 265 communities nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. The Environmental Protection Agency released the following:
MISSOULA, Mont. — Four Montana organizations will receive nearly $10 million to advance environmental cleanups in Butte, Great Falls, Havre and Lewiston. The groups are among 255 nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. Snowy Mountain Development Corporation in Lewistown will receive $3.9 million, Great...
A Republican primary race has taken shape in the Flathead Valley’s only legislative district to reliably elect a Democrat for the past decade, with the winner of the June 7 primary advancing to the general election this fall to take on incumbent Rep. Dave Fern, who has no challengers.
HELENA, Mont. - Flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately through Sunset on May 16 after the President issued a proclamation remembering the 1,000,000 Americans lost to COVID-19. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order pursuant to the President’s proclamation. The governor also ordered...
The three Libertarians running in Montana's 2nd Congressional District have different views on what the role of government should be. Sam Rankin, Roger Roots and Samuel Thomas all fall on different points of the Libertarian spectrum. Rankin is a moderate Libertarian from Billings who previously ran for the U.S. House...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County leaders are asking the state for permission to inspect the homeless encampment under the Reserve Street bridge and help with cleanup if necessary. Last week, volunteers cleared over eight tons of trash in the area. Officials are worried that leftover garbage will be carried...
This is something that happens every year in Bozeman, but it's starting to get out of hand. Every year, as students at Montana State University prepare to wrap up the school year, something strange happens in Bozeman. Used furniture, including couches, desks, and more begin to show up on sidewalks and around streets in Bozeman. For many, it's a sign that students at MSU are leaving town, but for other residents, it's an eyesore.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality received $2 million to boost property assessment and cleanup, targeting towns like Anaconda, Billings and Libby. The DEQ is among 265 recipients nationwide to receive Brownfields Cleanup, Assessment and Revolving Loan Fund Grants. The Environmental Protection Agency released the following...
Jim Riley’s phone rang around 6 a.m. the day after most of the school board candidates he’d supported lost their bids to be public school trustees. Riley, co-founder of an organization “seeking to ensure a constitutional future,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was on the phone. She apologized for the early call, he […]
Political newcomer Wayne Rusk is running for Montana House District 88, which encompasses the northern Bitterroot Valley, including Florence and Stevensville. Rusk appeared on KGVO's Talk Back show and he was asked about some specific topics he has encountered while knocking on doors in his district, and his first response was an eye-opener.
Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Eastern Montana representative in Congress. District includes Billings, Helena, Havre and Miles City. Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Independent candidates must...
BOZEMAN, Mont — A dashboard created by the city of Bozeman allows you to check on the progress the city is making on its climate plan. The city adopted the plan back in 2020, and the goals include reducing emissions by 26% by 2025. They also want to transition to 100% net clean electricity within 10 years and be carbon neutral by 2050.
Regardless of the species, a fish close to two feet long and nearly five pounds is a pretty good catch. At least in my book it is. When you're working the bottom of a body of water, there's a chance you could hook a bottom feeder. And that is probably just fine with Montana angler Johnathon Miller.
You're going to have to plan on going to bed a little later this Sunday night because you are not going to want to miss this. Sunday will bring what is known as a "Flower Moon." So you are going to want to slip on your slippers and step out onto the back porch for a minute before heading to bed. If you look up you will witness lunar events happening at the same time.
Democratic candidates vying for their party’s nomination in the race for Montana’s U.S. House western district debated Friday. Issues like access to health care, child care and transparency in cattle pricing revealed differences in opinion. The three candidates – Monica Tranel, Cora Neumann and Tom Winter – met...
Legislators on the Law and Justice Interim Committee have requested to meet with the governor’s office and the Department of Corrections to discuss chronic staffing and morale issues at the Montana State Prison. While issues at the prison have been long documented, problems hit a new threshold two weeks ago when the DOC had to […]
When you think of great, beautiful islands, I doubt Montana is the first place you think of. I mean, we're entirely landlocked - how can Montana be the home to any awesome islands?. If you're asking that question, than you're basically telling me you've never been to Flathead Lake. Because...
