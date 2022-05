“Remembrance days remind us of our ancestors, and how klal Yisrael as a nation has to always keep our past in mind, and follow our Mesorah,” stated Rabbi Moshe Hamel, Assistant Principal, JHS Judaic Studies. The Yeshiva of Central Queens had a meaningful day commemorating Yom HaShoah and the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. Students across all grades had age-appropriate discussions and ceremonies to recognize this important day. Grades 3-4 participated in a meaningful ceremony with speeches from rebbeim and students honoring their family members with a special candle lighting ceremony. T’hilim were recited throughout the day, honoring the six million Jews who died, and the heroism of the survivors and rescuers.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO