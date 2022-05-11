ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apollo Looks To Lead $1B Preferred Financing For Musk's Twitter Bid

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Apollo Global Management, Inc APO discussed leading preferred financing for Elon Musk's proposed buyout of Twitter Inc TWTR, Bloomberg reports. The funding, arranged by Morgan Stanley, will exceed $1 billion...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Larry Ellison
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo Global Management#Inc Apo#Twitter Inc Twtr#Bloomberg#Sixth Street Partners#Sequoia Capital#Saudi
Deadline

Elon Musk Says “Expectations” Of Twitter Employees Will Be “Extreme” Following Takeover

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk took to Twitter on Friday to offer a sense of his vision for the social media platform, after the acquisition goes through, also offering a sense of what its employees can expect, with regard to work life under his leadership. Musk’s comments accompanied a screenshot of a recent Fortune article titled: “Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.” “If Twitter acquisition completes, company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware,” the world’s richest man,...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Elon Musk got $1 billion from Larry Ellison for his Twitter takeover

Elon Musk has secured $7.1 billion in new financing for his takeover of Twitter — which CNBC reports will include assuming the role of “temporary CEO” — with this round of funding coming from a group of sometimes high-profile outside investors. At the top of the list is Larry Ellison, with the co-founder and current CTO of Oracle committing $1 billion to the purchase.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Qatar
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Elon Musk’s pitch to investors: 69 million Twitter Blue users by 2025

In the last few weeks, we’ve heard multiple rumors about Elon Musk’s vision of generating more money through Twitter. But now, we have a robust idea of what Twitter’s numbers would look like under the Tesla CEO’s management. Over the weekend, The New York Times published a report about Musk’s pitch deck to investors — and the goals described in it are pretty ambitious.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk hit with SEC investigation over tardy Twitter stake disclosure: report

Elon Musk is facing an investigation into the details of him taking a substantial stake in Twitter, with federal regulators saying he was late in filing a key form in the process, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations require shareholders to make a public...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Elon Musk faces a federal probe over late disclosure of his initial Twitter stake

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Elon Musk's belated disclosure of his purchase of more than 5 percent of Twitter's share, The Wall Street Journal reports. The lag allowed him to purchase more stock without alerting other shareholders, something that may have saved him a significant amount of money. Musk is also facing a lawsuit from Twitter shareholders and a separate FTC probe over the same matter.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Despite Recession Fears, This Indicator Says The US Economy Is Booming

The cumulative impact of Federal Reserve rate hikes will start to seriously weigh on parts of the economy by the beginning of next year, a Bank of America economist says. Bank of America is forecasting the Fed will reach its terminal target interest rate range of between 3.25% and 3.5% in May 2023, but Aditya Bhave said there's a real risk the Fed will be forced to raise rates significantly higher to bring inflation under control.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Elon Musk plans to quintuple Twitter revenue by 2028

If Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter is greenlit by shareholders and regulators in the coming months, the wealthy entrepreneur believes he’ll be able to quintuple the company’s revenue by 2028. Speaking recently to investors, Musk said he believes Twitter could rake in revenue of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy