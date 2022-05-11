Tacos, Margaritas And Worry-Free Days In The Great Outdoors — This Company Claims Its Lithium Batteries Could Make All This And More Possible On Your Next Road Trip

Jerry DeMuro and Andre Stein, co-CEOs of EmbraerX spin-off, Eve AIr Mobility, a manufacturer of autonomous and piloted electric aircraft, joined Cheddar News on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the company’s public debut. The chief executives also gave notice as to when they expect mass adoption of its air taxis. "We are talking about entering service by 2026, and when you are talking about this type of mobility, it's so much more affordable than what exists today with helicopters, so much quieter, the noise footprint is much lower, the cost of operation and the ticket price for the passenger so much lower," said Stein.

