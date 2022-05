Iowa decided to basically skip spring and jump right into summer. I went from having the heat on at my house to turning on the air conditioner in less than 24 hours. Not exactly ideal as it's nice to have those few weeks where you can just leave your windows open and enjoy the cool spring air. Did you know it's more efficient to turn your AC on and off than it is to let it run at a mild level all day?

