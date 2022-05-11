ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

SciSparc And Clearmind Reveal Potential To Reduce Alcohol Consumption With Psychedelic Treatment In New Patent Application

By Kenneth Adams
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. SciSparc Ltd. SPRC announced that its recently launched collaboration with Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND CMNDF (FSE: CWY0) resulted in the filing of a provisional patent application related to a psychedelic combination...

www.benzinga.com

MedicalXpress

A drug that treats alcoholism may be the next anti-anxiety medication

A new study found that disulfiram, a drug used to treat chronic alcoholism, can safely reduce anxiety levels in rodents. Disulfiram is a drug used to treat chronic alcoholism. However, studies suggest that it also inhibits chemokine receptor signaling pathways that are associated with the regulation of anxiety in rodents. Now, a team of researchers from the Tokyo University of Science show that disulfiram can effectively reduce anxiety without causing any of the adverse effects that are linked to other anxiolytic drugs. Thus, disulfiram could potentially become a safe and effective anti-anxiety drug.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
ohmymag.co.uk

3 types of medicines you should never mix with alcohol

You probably have read ‘Do not drink alcoholic beverages while taking this medication,’ over some medicines. While it may look like a precautionary measure, the label doesn't lie. Not only does mixing alcohol with medicines hamper the effectiveness of the medicines, but in some cases, it is also a lethal combination. The combination often leads to overdose, serious health conditions, long-term organ damage and even deaths. Here are three common types of medication you should totally avoid taking alcohol with:
DRINKS
Medical News Today

What is the timeline for alcohol withdrawal symptoms?

Alcohol withdrawal refers to a condition that may occur when an individual with alcohol use disorder suddenly stops or significantly reduces their alcohol consumption. A person may notice initial symptoms after a few hours that could last for up to a week or longer. Individuals with alcohol withdrawal syndrome may...
DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Shorter life expectancy for people with fatty liver disease

In a new study published in the journal Hepatology, a research group at Karolinska Institutet shows that people with fatty liver disease are expected to live almost three years shorter than the general population. People who have been diagnosed with so-called fatty liver, run an increased risk of developing cardiovascular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

How too much drinking harms the liver

As Americans stepped up their drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic, liver disease and transplants surged. Between March 2020 and January 2021, the number of U.S. patients with alcohol-associated liver disease who received a new liver or were wait-listed for a transplant was 50% higher than pre-pandemic projections, researchers say. Alcohol-associated...
HERSHEY, PA
UPI News

Urinary incontinence linked to higher risk of death in men

Urinary incontinence can plague men as they age, but a new study suggests it may be more than just a bothersome condition and might actually be a harbinger of early death. "This indicates the importance of assessing the general health, risk factors and major co-morbidities among men with LUTS [lower urinary tract symptoms]," wrote the researchers, who were led by Jonne Akerla from the department of urology at Tampere University Hospital in Finland.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Sodium selenate: A promising treatment for dementia

A Monash University-led study has found a promising new treatment for patients with behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia, the second most common form of dementia in the under 60s—resulting in a stabilizing of what would normally be escalating behavioral issues, and a slowing of brain shrinkage due to the disease. It is the second clinical trial to show that the drug, sodium selenate, may slow cognitive decline and neurodegenerative damage that is the hallmark of many dementias including Alzheimer's Disease.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Sleep Apnea Treatment: Everything You Need to Know

Sleep apnea is a relatively common sleep disorder in which a person experiences many breathing pauses during a night's sleep. Sleep apnea puts a person at higher risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and more, so it's essential to treat it to prevent serious health complications. This articles discusses the...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Benzinga

