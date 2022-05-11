District 24 voters see tight race for new state lawmaker

From the Legislative District 42 seat to the North Platte school board Ward 1 and Ward 3 races, click here to get full area coverage from the May primary. Jacobson, Bruns advance in Legislative District 42 race. Todd von Kampen. 11-week incumbent Mike Jacobson and challenger Chris Bruns are advancing...
Sarah Slattery waited and waited and waited as the results of the legislative District 2 primary election trickled in Tuesday night. For much of the evening, Slattery trailed incumbent Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood and fellow challenger Janet Chung of Lincoln. But, well after midnight when the final Cass County...
KEARNEY — One of the two candidates who fell short in his bid for the Kearney School Board is endorsing three of the top four vote-getters. “At this time, I would like to endorse Drew Blessing, John D. Icenogle and Wendy Kreis for the upcoming general election,” said Will Kirkland in a Wednesday press release in which he conceded his loss.
Jim Pillen wins the Republican nomination in the Nebraska gubernatorial primary to replace sitting Gov. Pete Ricketts. Charles Herbster was the Trump-endorsed candidate in Nebraska, but he still suffered a loss to Pillen.
YORK – Republican voters in York County’s District 3 have chosen the new commissioner for that area of the county. While this was the Primary Election, all four candidates were Republicans and there were no other candidates with different party affiliations – so they ultimately chose the person who will be fulfilling that position in January of 2023.
Lancaster County will have a new public defender come November after Democratic challenger Kristi Egger beat the incumbent, her former boss, in the party’s primary election Tuesday. Egger, who in January retired from the defender’s office after 33 years and filed to run against Joe Nigro, will face Trevin...
The Nebraska attorney general race is an open seat after incumbent Doug Peterson opted not to seek a third term. In the Republican primary, Mike Hilgers defeated Jennifer Hicks, NBC News projects. Why NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Nebraska. NBC News isn’t showing...
Four west central Nebraskans running for three statewide elected boards advanced to the general election in Tuesday’s primary election. In the trio’s only race likely to be settled by the primary vote, challenger Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff held a razor-thin three-vote lead over incumbent Public Service Commissioner Mary Ridder of rural Callaway in a three-way Republican race for her District 5 seat.
Candidates vying to get on the November ballot in both parties. Election 2022: Douglas County election by the numbers. When it's all said and done, elections officials are expecting a record turnout for the county. Election 2022: Douglas County Sheriff's race. Updated: 3 hours ago. The campaigning has been fierce...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a hard-fought battle in the primary election, we now know the Democratic and Republican nominees in Nebraska. Democratic State Senator Carol Blood will square off against University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Pillen didn’t know his fate until around 10:30 Tuesday night when it was...
Nebraska Republican Party activists on Wednesday celebrated the primary victories of gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen of Columbus and 1st District congressional nominee Mike Flood of Norfolk with a call to action to defeat "a far-left Democrat Party" at elections in June and November. Charles Herbster of Falls City, whose candidacy...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Poll workers were in full force for the primary on Tuesday, with over 1,100 workers throughout Lancaster County. Election Commissioner Dave Shively said that when polls opened at 8 a.m., voters were ready. “I visited a few voting sites this morning, and there were a...
In the race for Nebraska Governor, Jim Pillen wins the Republican nomination in the Tuesday primary election. Pillen will face the winner of the Democratic Party Primary, Carol Blood. The field is also now set for the November 8th General Election in the Nebraska Second Congressional District. Incumbent Don Bacon...
BEATRICE – What was eleven, is now eight. That’s how many candidates move on to the November General Election, in the race for a total of four spots open on the Beatrice School Board. Long-time incumbent Doris Martin led the way in unofficial May Primary voting with 2,101....
LINCOLN - A new District Judge has been appointed, filling a southeast Nebraska judicial vacancy due to the retirement of Judge Vicky Johnson. Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed David Bargen of Adams as a District Court Judge in the First Judicial District. The district includes Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties.
The hotly contested race for the Republican nomination for governor was decided earlier than many expected. In a crowded field of Republicans, Jim Pillen surged to the lead for the first time in results updated at 9:35 p.m., and at 10:25, the Associated Press called the race. Pillen, a University...
