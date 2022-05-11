Your weekly horoscope, May 11-17

Aries

March 21 – April 20

You’ll gain a new lease on life this week as Jupiter, the planet of generosity and abundance, bursts into your sign. As you widen your perspectives of what’s possible for you, you’ll access opportunities that had been seemingly out of reach. Everywhere you turn, the road will rise up to meet you. Your challenge is to slow down. A Lunar eclipse will remind you to release any and all self-doubt as well as fears, so you can grasp life with both hands.

Leo

July 21 – August 20

New horizons begin to open up for you as Jupiter fires up your 9th House. Travel, study or spiritual pursuits may bring experiences that widen your world view and shift your perspectives. A thirst for adventure may see you make some significant changes on the home front. So, whether you’re traveling literally or metaphorically through study, teaching or learning, you can expect a renewed sense of enthusiasm for whatever it is that sets your heart on fire.

Sagittarius

November 21 – December 20

Joy, pleasure and merriment are yours for the taking as your ruling planet, Jupiter, enters your fun zone. Enjoying more of the good life is highlighted, in whatever form that takes for you, be it romance, sport, hobbies or fun with kids. In your excitement, a few crossed wires are likely in within your most significant relationships too. So, if someone special isn’t sharing in your enthusiasm, give them some space and they’ll come around in no time!

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You’ve had an abundant period, fecund with opportunity. Now, it’s your season to tend the proverbial garden for what you wish to see blossom over the next 12 months. A big part of this may involve contemplating new perspectives about how life gets to be for you – especially in relationships. Oh, speaking of which, a Lunar Eclipse will activate that area of life too. Lots are things are changing, growing and shifting. Rather than fear it, be ready for it.

Virgo

August 21 – September 20

Money may be a hot topic as Jupiter enters Aries. Jupiter tends to expand what it touches and in your debt sector, you may be well-positioned to obtain a loan or improve your credit. Your savings and investments could be in a better position than you thought too. A gift, blessing or inheritance is possible or your partner could receive a bonus. Whether it’s financial, physical or emotional, the entanglements you share with other people will be a point of focus.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 21

A domestic dream may begin to materialize as Jupiter arrives in your home zone until late October. A renovation or relocation is possible over the next several months. Buying a home, leasing in a better neighborhood or taking on new roommates are all in the stars. If you’ve ever wanted to know what it might be like to be a nomad for a while, Jupiter in Aries may stoke your enthusiasm so you can find out!

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

You’re about to enter a double -luck phase as Jupiter bounds into your 11th House. A little bit of effort can yield big results in friendships, groups and communities, either in real life or online. Mercury, your patron planet, will reverse through your sign, giving you an experimental phase where you can figure out which approach will work best. Rather than rush it, try and be a little strategic. Even if it doesn’t seem like it initially, your stars really are aligning!

Libra

September 21 – October 20

A golden new phase in a relationship begins as Jupiter moves into your partnership zone. Pairings of all kinds, personal and/or professional will receive Jupiter’s blessing. New experiences shared may bring new togetherness and single Librans may attract someone worthwhile getting to know. A Lunar Eclipse in your money zone may bring to light old patterns regarding the way you earn, spend and save that may need to be surrendered in order to attract the wealth you want.

Aquarius

January 21 – February 20

If your career or life path isn’t providing the same sense of fulfilment it once did, then a Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio may help you see things in a new light. New directions, especially if they involving writing, studying or a change in your locale area are possible too. Getting back to some kind of daily ritual or practice that you enjoy can help you find some of the answers you’re seeking. Finding small outlets of meaning and purpose will reveal exciting new directions.

Cancer

June 21 – July 20

Big Jupiter arrives in Aries promising new developments career-wise. You may gain recognition, rewards or praise for your efforts, thus far. Your personal life may flourish as your big life direction plans start coming together. A sense of meaning, purpose and fulfilment will become increasing important and effortless to achieve. New realizations are possible when it comes to joy and happiness too. A romantic situation will be lit up by the Lunar Eclipse, promising dramatic developments and exciting turning points.

Scorpio

October 21 – November 20

What are you holding on to so tightly? What are you afraid to let go of? These questions may be triggered as a Lunar Eclipse lights up your sign. It could involve a creative project, a romantic situation or children. Jupiter’s arrival in your busiest sector will bring a very busy period. While you’re burning the candles at both ends, don’t neglect your physical and emotional wellbeing. The self-care rituals you need are vital, so ignore them at your peril.

Pisces

February 21 – March 20

Abundant Jupiter arriving in your cash flow zone is like your celestial ship coming in. Just once in a decade you’re blessed with this kind of money boost. Raise your rates if you’re self-employed or ask your boss for a salary increase. A side-income stream may turn a profit too. As your money flows in, it may also flow out too. Attracting and managing money is a lot about self -confidence too. Whether you believe you can or you can’t – you’re right!

