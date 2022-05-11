ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

Divers locate and remove pick-up truck out of Lake Granbury

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

A pick-up truck that sank in Lake Granbury has been fished out, reopening a boat ramp at the Lakeshore Apartments on Panama Court.

Reports say a fisherman was putting in his boat, backing his Ford Ranger down the ramp. He got out of the truck and apparently left the transmission in neutral. Before he knew it, the Ranger was rolling down the ramp and into the lake.

Hood County Sheriff's Office divers swam out, located the truck and hooked up tow ropes allowing a tow truck to haul the vehicle out of the water.

Posted by Hood County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

