Plano firefighters extinguish garage fire and rescue the family's cat

Animal lovers are giving props to Plano Fire-Rescue for saving a family's cat while simultaneously putting out the fire in their garage.

Officials say Plano firefighters found the flames going strong in the garage when they pulled up to the home on 14th Street in southeast Plano.

While they were fighting the fire and searching the smokey house, a firefighter brought out the family cat which was clearly distressed from smoke inhalation.

But, firefighters keep oxygen masks specially shaped and sized to fit the face of dogs and cats. Using one of those, Plano firefighters administered oxygen to the cat who recovered and seemed to be fine.

The fire damage was confined to the garage and the family was thrilled their little pet was okay.

