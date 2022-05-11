ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

1 killed in early morning shooting in east Fort Worth

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpKxL_0faFOfNe00

At least one person has died in an early morning shooting in east Fort Worth, police say.

Just before 12:30 a.m., 911 calls came to police saying a man had been shot at the Luxury Inn, a motel on East Lancaster Avenune near Riverside Drive, Fort Worth police said.

Officers found the wounded man outside the motel. He did not survive.

A 911 caller gave police the name of a suspected gunman, but investigators had not said early Wednesday if they had made an arrest.

Comments / 1

CBS DFW

1 of 2 men shot at Luxury Inn in Fort Worth dies

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - One of two people shot at the Luxury Inn on East Lancaster has died. Central Division officers found both victims on May 11. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.  One victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced deceased.  There is no suspect in custody and the Homicide Unit is investigating.  
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting at Hair World Salon

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating after three people were shot at a hair salon in Northwest Dallas.Police said their injuries weren't fatal. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Hair World Salon in the 2200 block of Royal Lane just west of I-35.No official word on what happened but multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.Crime scene detectives were also called to the scene.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Family says Texas man killed by police was shot in back of neck

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of a Black man fatally shot last month by police in Texas, says an independent autopsy shows the 29-year-old was shot in the back of his neck. According to Houston police, Jalen Randle was shot April 27 as he...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Arrest Made in Garland Party Shooting Where Two Teens Were Killed

A third person is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenagers killed while at a house party in Garland Saturday. Police said 22-year-old Omar Sebastian Caballero was identified by detectives as being involved in the slayings of 18-year-old Jose Damian Garcia, of Greenville, and 17-year-old Marvin Salas.
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Killed After Driver Flees Euless Traffic Stop

Fort Worth Police said a woman was killed Tuesday night after the driver of a different car trying to escape police during a traffic stop in Euless crashed into her. After the suspect's car hit a utility pole, the driver ran from the scene but was captured. Tuesday afternoon Euless...
EULESS, TX
