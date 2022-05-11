1 killed in early morning shooting in east Fort Worth

At least one person has died in an early morning shooting in east Fort Worth, police say.

Just before 12:30 a.m., 911 calls came to police saying a man had been shot at the Luxury Inn, a motel on East Lancaster Avenune near Riverside Drive, Fort Worth police said.

Officers found the wounded man outside the motel. He did not survive.

A 911 caller gave police the name of a suspected gunman, but investigators had not said early Wednesday if they had made an arrest.

