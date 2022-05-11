ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Airline performance dips in quality ratings

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1QuJ_0faFOEk900

Domestic travelers flocked to planes in droves in 2021, but airlines many times failed to get them, and their luggage, to their destinations on time, according to Wichita State University's annual Airline Quality Rating released today.

According to AQR researchers Dr. Dean Headley and Dr. Brent Bowen, fewer planes arrived on time, more baggage was mishandled, and more passengers with booked tickets were bumped from their flights. While the number of complaints submitted with the Department of Transportation decreased considerably from 2020, when many customers were seeking COVID reimbursements, the total number of complaints remained higher than average.

“Within the industry, there is a lot of talk about the airlines being back from the pandemic, but performance was worse in three of the four major indicators,” said Headley, emeritus associate professor of marketing at the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University. “We have the history to show that as passenger volume rises, so do performance problems. It could take another two or three years for airlines to address these issues.”

Why did airline performance decline? Staffing and plane inventory are two key problems, according to Headley.

“Airlines want to hire people but they have not been able to do it quickly,” Headley said. “The pandemic forced airlines to lay off pilots as well as baggage handlers and gate agents. Many of those folks took other jobs and they aren’t coming back.”

Below is the 2021 ranking of the nation’s largest 10 airlines, according to the Airline Quality Rating, with the 2020 ranking in parentheses:
1.    Southwest (1)
2.    Hawaiian (9)
3.    Delta (3)
4.    Allegiant (2)
5.    Alaska (4)
6.    United (8)
7.    Frontier (10)
8.    JetBlue (6)
9.    American (7)
10.   Spirit (5)

Delta had the lowest consumer complaint rate (1.29 per 100,000 passengers).

Spirit had the highest consumer complaint rate (11.45 per 100,000 passengers).

An electronic version of the full report, with details on each airline, is available at https://www.wichita.edu/aqr .

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

More Alaska Airlines Flight Cancellations Fuel Frustrations

Alaska Airlines passengers suffered another bad run of flight cancellations over the weekend. Internal data from Alaska, obtained by The Seattle Times, showed 47 flights were canceled Friday and 41 more Saturday, affecting the travel plans of 13,500 passengers. Independent data from airline flight tracking firm FlightAware showed another 61...
ALASKA STATE
FOXBusiness

Southwest, Delta, United ranked among best US airlines

It has been a tumultuous year for the airline industry as carriers continually faced weather disruptions, COVID-related staffing woes and a shortage of aircraft. The issues persisted as passengers flooded back to airports. However, according to the annual Airline Quality Rating from Wichita State University, some passenger carriers were able to outshine others in overall performance.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
State
Alaska State
Local
Kansas Business
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Headley
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Gets You $55 Fares Across the U.S.

Say what you will about Spirit Airlines, but the budget-friendly carrier is tried and true when it comes to cheap flights—even if that means abiding by some stricter baggage rules. The airline is officially launching its latest sale, which gets you fares for as little as $55 right now...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Spirit Airlines#Allegiant Airlines#Airline Quality Rating#Aqr#Covid
CBS DFW

Unruly air passengers face up to $37,000 fine, FAA says

Unruly air travelers in the U.S. will still face hefty fines and possible criminal charges even if one major point of contention — having to wear face masks on planes — is largely no longer an issue. The Federal Aviation Administration is making permanent its "zero-tolerance" policy against unruly passengers, the FAA said on Wednesday. "Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you; that's a promise," Billy Nolen, the agency's acting administrator, said in a statement. The FAA's move to keep stricter rules in place comes days after most major U.S. airlines said they would no longer require passengers wear masks, rules that...
LIFESTYLE
travelnoire.com

2022’s Best And Worst Airlines Revealed, Delta Air Lines Takes Top Spot

As travelers saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, airline ticket prices dropped sharply due to travel restrictions. But, with the decrease of covid-19 cases worldwide and as travel resumes, prices rose again and according to some experts, they are expected to keep rising due to spiking oil costs. For many travelers,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Reader's Digest

5 Budget Airlines That Actually Get Great Reviews

Now that most pandemic-related travel restrictions have been lifted, Americans are taking to the skies in record numbers. And while high demand means that some airlines are charging premium prices, there’s a trick to paying less for airfare: You can buy tickets for budget airlines. You probably won’t get...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Two-thirds of European airports expect flight delays and cancellations to continue this summer

Airport and flight delays will likely continue through this summer and beyond, a European airports organisation has warned.Research by the European airports association ACI Europe, released on Thursday, found that two-thirds (66 per cent) of the continent’s airports expect flight delays to increase, while more than one third say operations will be affected by staff shortages during summer and beyond.One in six airports expect increased flight cancellations due to the clash between high demand and airline staff shortages.Airlines and airports across the UK, Ireland and Europe have had their recovery hampered by lack of staff, slow recruitment and a sharp...
LIFESTYLE
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy