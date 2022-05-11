ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

DEA St. Louis warns about teens and internet pills

By Kevin Killeen
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 1 day ago

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - The Drug Enforcement Adm in St. Louis is warning parents about the dangers of teens home for the summer buying pills over the internet.

The agency says those pills may be laced with deadly fentanyl. DEA spokeswoman Andree Swanson says check your smart doorbell video to see if teens are getting mystery packages. "Ask what those packages were, what was in them. And of course, have a conversation with your kids about the fact that these supposed prescription pills are NOT prescription pills."

Swanson adds, "you have teens that are sitting at home and they have a smart phone, and they have social media, and a little bit of cash to buy a pill and have it delivered to your door,"

She says she knows of cases in which parents have come home from work to find their teen dead from an overdose of some pill they bought on line.

St. Louis American

Advocates say more Black women will die if abortions are banned

Black doctors and abortion advocates in St. Louis say that Black women will suffer the most if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortions legal. If the high court rules that way, as a draft opinion obtained last week by Politico indicates, states...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in this afternoon (5/11) to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now in its second day. Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers and neighbors of 12-year-old, Itali Renee Savage, began canvasing sections of […]
NEOSHO, MO
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

KMOV

5 On Your Side

An announcement from 5 On Your Side's Allie Corey

ST. LOUIS — I want to take a quick moment to share some bittersweet news with all of you. After an incredible six years here at 5 On Your Side with the best station and morning crew there is, I've made the difficult decision to step away from a job I love to move back home to Florida to be closer to my family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Family of pregnant MoDOT worker files wrongful death lawsuit

ST. LOUIS – The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker who was struck and killed on the job has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Kaitlyn Anderson’s family is suing the transportation agency’s board, her supervisor, and the driver who crashed into her. She was six months pregnant when the accident happened in November. The Post-Dispatch reported […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kwos.com

Man stopped while trying to bring a gun to ‘show the Governor’

A man from St. Louis faces charges after trying to bring a gun into the Capitol Tuesday. Alok Rohra is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Capitol Police said Rohra told officers he brought a gun in a duffel bag to show Gov. Mike Parson. Officers told Rohra he couldn’t bring the weapon into the building and asked him to return to his vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97ZOK

Illinois Man Sells Kilos of ‘Kitchen Cocaine’

What in the world is a "Kitchen Kilo" of cocaine. I swear I learn something new everyday...There's a dimebag, there's a "heap" apparently, now there's a "Kitchen Kilo" and this Ilinois man was the master of that! ABC7. Gilberto Almanza is being held without bond after his unusual way of...
ILLINOIS STATE
