DEA St. Louis warns about teens and internet pills

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - The Drug Enforcement Adm in St. Louis is warning parents about the dangers of teens home for the summer buying pills over the internet.

The agency says those pills may be laced with deadly fentanyl. DEA spokeswoman Andree Swanson says check your smart doorbell video to see if teens are getting mystery packages. "Ask what those packages were, what was in them. And of course, have a conversation with your kids about the fact that these supposed prescription pills are NOT prescription pills."

Swanson adds, "you have teens that are sitting at home and they have a smart phone, and they have social media, and a little bit of cash to buy a pill and have it delivered to your door,"

She says she knows of cases in which parents have come home from work to find their teen dead from an overdose of some pill they bought on line.

