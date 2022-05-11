ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conestee, SC

Birds and Birding at Lake Conestee Nature Preserve

By Bethany Winston
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy family enjoys visiting Lake Conestee Nature Preserve not just because of its wonderful play areas but for its easy trails that are teeming with wildlife. I didn’t realize until recently that Lake Conestee Nature Preserve is a birdwatchers paradise with almost 200 different species of birds. I’m...

kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Comments / 0

Related
greenvillejournal.com

Troubled past, hopeful future

At the start of the 20th century, Greenville was a city of rapid change. Massive new textile mills ushered in more than 8,000 workers and their families. Street-rail construction began connecting different parts of the city, as now-historic neighborhoods began to form: Hampton-Pinckney, Alta Vista, Earle Street. Grocery stores popped up. Church steeples spiraled skyward. Horses clopped down new roads while children milled into the local schoolhouses.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

On the Menu: Hartness expands Village Kitchen farm

Hartness, a 449-acre urban village located on Greenville’s Eastside, will launch the second phase of The Hartness Farm, which supplies sustainable produce for the Mill Village Farms’ FoodShare program and the community’s Village Kitchen. The second phase of the farm will expand the land under cultivation, introduce...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Huge Playground and Splash Pad at Unity Park in Greenville, SC

The $60 million project near downtown Greenville opens May 19, 2022 to the public and we’ve got all the details. The huge Unity Park will open to the public on May 19, 2022 at 10 am and it is gorgeous. Families will love the wide-open spaces, playgrounds, shelters, paved trails, and of course, the splash pad.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville County, SC
Pets & Animals
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Pets & Animals
Greenville County, SC
Lifestyle
City
Conestee, SC
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes aren’t likely to stop anytime soon

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Elgin area is seeing another swarm of earthquakes this week – at least seven so far. Prepare to feel a few more. A 3.29-magnitude shake woke people up Monday night in Elgin, in Kershaw County. People felt the tremors from the Georgia-South Carolina state line all the way to Rock Hill. There have been six more since then, plus North Carolina felt an earthquake Wednesday morning.
ELGIN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Report: Elevated nitrogen levels in Boyd’s Mill Pond, Lake Greenwood

The health of the Reedy River continues to improve but challenges remain, according to the 2022 Reedy River Report Card released May 3 by the Reedy River Water Quality Group. The report card comes out every three years, and among the findings in the most recent version, the report notes phosphorus levels in the river have dropped by 90% since 1990. On the other hand, elevated nitrogen levels — mainly from nutrient pollution from things like fertilizer — have been noted in Boyd’s Mill Pond near Ware Shoals and Lake Greenwood along the river’s lower reaches in Laurens County.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Feeders#Bird Species#Birding#The Greenville Community#Cedar Waxwing#Wood Duck Lrb
The Island Connection

South Carolina Sea Turtle Lays First Nest Of The Year

One day after the ‘official’ start of sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina, a team spotted the first nest of 2022. Sea turtle staff and volunteers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were scouting in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge when they saw telltale tracks in the sand on Lighthouse Island. Abigail King (“AK”), Billy Shaw and Gina McQuilken, who also found the season’s first nest in 2020, identified the tracks as belonging to a loggerhead sea turtle, by far the most common nester in South Carolina. Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge sits approximately 45 minutes north of Charleston and hosts one of the densest sea turtle nesting locations along the eastern seaboard north of Florida. Refuge staff join South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologists and over 1,500 coast-wide volunteers in regularly patrolling beaches from May 1 to Oct. 31 to count, monitor and protect sea turtle nests. “We’re excited and optimistic for a great nesting season for sea turtles along our coast,” said SCDNR biologist Michelle Pate, who leads the state’s sea turtle nesting program. For the last two years, nest numbers have held steady at 5,644 nests in 2021 and 5,560 in 2020. Typically, nesting fluctuates from year to year, as female sea turtles lay in a cyclical pattern – it’s not unusual for record-breaking years (like 2019; 8,795 nests) to follow low nesting years (like 2018; 2,766). Overall, sea turtle nest numbers across the Southeast have trended up over the past decade, making biologists across the region optimistic that these threatened reptiles are beginning to recover after several decades of conservation efforts. Four sea turtle species nest on South Carolina beaches: loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s ridleys and leatherbacks. All four species are classified as endangered or threatened and are protected under the Endangered Species Act in addition to local and state ordinances.
CHARLESTON, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

WOW! invests $30M in expanded Upstate fiber backbone

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a broadband services provider based in Colorado, will invest more than $30 million to bring its fiber network to more than 28,000 homes in southern Greenville County, the company announced May 9. This investment, which includes offering service to homes in Five Forks, Fountain Inn,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WSPA 7News

New Spartanburg Bojangles gives out swag bags

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The first 100 customers received a swag bag and $100 gift card at a new Bojangles today in Spartanburg. Customers lined up to receive the free gifts Wednesday morning. The new Bojangles, located at 2290 Chesnee Highway, will have its grand opening at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
weatherboy.com

South Carolina is Shaking and Scientists Aren’t Sure Why

Seven more earthquakes shook South Carolina in recent days and scientists aren’t completely sure why the state is shaking. The earthquakes have all been around Elgin, a small incorporated town in Kershaw, roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, the state’s capital. Elgin lies within the Carolina Sandhills region of the Atlantic Coastal Plain province; this region is characterized by many dunes of wind-blown sand that were active during the last ice age but the dunes are currently stabilized by vegetation under modern climate conditions.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

South Carolina cities, counties rocked by earthquakes

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -So far, six earthquakes have hit near the Elgin area in total, including the initial 3.29 that started it all. If six earthquakes in one area are not enough for someone, prepare to feel a few more. The 3.29 magnitude shake woke people up Monday night in Elgin, in Kershaw County. People felt the tremors from the Georgia-South Carolina state line all the way to Rock Hill. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says it is somewhat normal to have more earthquakes and aftershocks, so it will be a bumpy ride the next few weeks.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Expert explains recent SC earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two more earthquakes were reported out of the Midlands on Tuesday afternoon. This makes seven in less than two days. The U.S. Geological Survey said both quakes hit near I-20 in Kershaw County just outside Elgin. One was a magnitude 2.9 and the other was a 2.3.
COLUMBIA, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Speed records set in Arkansas by Mill Spring biker

Thomas Cronan of Mill Spring started chasing his dream to race motorcycles in 2003 at the age of sixteen, with the same goal all pro racers have to set records and win trophies. This was a dream he was finally able to get back to living the weekend of April 22-24 at the Spring Fling 2022 ECTA land speed races held at the Arkansas Mile in Blytheville, Arkansas, where he ended up setting three new land speed records in his class.
MILL SPRING, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy