A Morristown, Tennessee man is charged with aggravated assault following a standoff with police in White Pine that lasted two hours. Deshawn Hamilton, 22, had originally been under investigation for a disturbance in Jefferson City but had fled that area and was then confronted by White Pine officers on Walnut Street telling officers he had a gun and would either shoot himself or have police shoot him.

WHITE PINE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO