It's the age-old question: what do moms actually want for Mother's Day? Our listener Jake from Kingston, New Hampshire, called into the show today and asked if getting his mom a gift card for Mother's Day is a cop-out. We talked to the moms and they say, "Yes". Moms called in and said gift cards for Mother's Day feel like minimal effort was given. One mom said whenever she gets a gift card, she ends up spending it on her kids or something for the house, and what fun is that?! Moms want to feel appreciated, pampered, and loved on their special day, and a gift card just ain't it.

KINGSTON, NH ・ 8 DAYS AGO