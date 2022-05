HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Friday will be a rather nice day will a lot of sunshine as high pressure builds in. There will be some clouds to the northwest. Winds won’t be terribly strong. Most will see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect another cooler night Friday night with lows in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The nice weather will continue into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will range from the low/mid 70s northwest to the mid 80s southeast. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 70s with a few lower 80s in the south. There is going to be a chance for thunderstorms Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Some severe storms will be possible in our southeastern communities Saturday evening.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO