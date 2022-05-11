ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper and Kramer Arranges $114M in Loans for Chicago Communities

By Jackson Chen
multihousingnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProceeds will go toward both construction of a new project and refinancing an existing community. Tandem Development has landed a pair of loans to refinance an existing community and fund the construction of a new multifamily project in Chicago. Draper and Kramer Inc. arranged the $114 million in construction and refinancing...

multihousingnews.com

Columbus Multifamily Report – April 2022

Despite consistent deliveries, the city's occupancy shot up 250 basis points in 12 months. Columbus continued to post healthy market performance in early 2022, with rents up 0.5 percent on a trailing three-month basis through February, to $1,147. Meanwhile, overall occupancy climbed to 96.1 percent, boosted mainly by the upscale segment, up a solid 250 basis points in the 12 months ending in January, to 96.9 percent.
COLUMBUS, OH
multihousingnews.com

Wealhouse Capital Secures $373M Refi

JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan for the 10-property portfolio totaling 2,500 apartments. Wealhouse Capital has secured $372.6 million to refinance a portfolio of 10 apartment communities totaling 2,549 apartments. The properties are located across the states of Texas and Arizona. JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan. The portfolio includes...
TEXAS STATE
multihousingnews.com

SmartStop Buys 860-Unit Sacramento Storage Facility

The property last traded in 2021 for $16.3 million. SmartStop Self Storage REIT Inc. has acquired a 79,800-square-foot self storage facility in Sacramento, Calif. The property last changed ownership in 2021, when Clear Sky Capital paid $16.3 million for the asset, Yardi Matrix data shows. Originally built in 1981 and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
multihousingnews.com

Scottsdale Community Commands $260M Record Price

JLB Partners' sale of The Moderne marks the largest single-asset multifamily sale in Arizona history. JLB Partners has sold The Moderne, a 369-unit community in Scottsdale, Ariz., for a record price of $260 million, or $704,607 per unit. A joint venture between Apartments Management Consultants LLC and JB Partners acquired the property after securing a $169 million acquisition loan from Forethought Life Insurance Co., public records show.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Quad Property Group Buys Northern Virginia Asset

The company is planning interior and exterior renovations. Quad Property Group has acquired Kendalwood, a 170-unit community in Fredericksburg, Va. The previous owner was Capital Investment Advisors, according to Yardi Matrix data. The seller was represented by Senior Managing Director Drew White and Director of Investment Sales Carter Wood of Berkadia.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
multihousingnews.com

Universe Holdings Lands $30M Refi for LA-Area Senior Housing

The company will use the loan to optimize the 172-unit asset and pursue future acquisitions. Universe Holdings has secured a $30.3 million loan for the refinancing of Nantucket Creek, a 172-unit senior housing community in Chatsworth, Calif. JLL Capital Markets arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate Freddie Mac loan, which will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
multihousingnews.com

Rosewood Property JV Breaks Ground on DFW Community

The luxury project is slated for completion in 2024. Rosewood Property Co., in partnership with MetLife Investment Management, has broken ground on a 326-unit luxury community at Heritage Creekside, the 156-acre mixed-use development in Plano, Texas. Veritex Bank provided the developer with construction financing. The development team includes Hensley Lamkin...
PLANO, TX
#Housing Projects#Construction Loan#Affordable Housing#Kramer Arranges#Kramer Inc#Tandem Development#Hud
advantagenews.com

Deadline approaches to apply for COVID-19 hardship housing grants

Illinois residents behind on their rent or mortgage because of COVID-19 hardships have a deadline approaching to access taxpayer funded grants to pay their bills. At the end of December 2021, more than 44,000 Illinois families were behind on their mortgage payments. For people who were impacted by COVID-19-related hardships, Illinois has $390 million in federal taxpayer funded grant money available to keep them from losing their homes. To get relief money, people need to act quickly to start the application process.
ILLINOIS STATE
multihousingnews.com

Albuquerque Multifamily Report – April 2022

Rent growth decelerated, dampened by seasonality and supply, but remained in positive territory. Albuquerque’s recovery continued in 2021 and had a remarkable third quarter with elevated rent growth, as well as intense activity on both the development and investment fronts. However, rent gains moderated slightly during the winter, reacting to both incoming supply and seasonality. Rates rose just 0.2 percent on a T3 basis through February, to $1,186, boosted by activity in the Renter-by-Necessity segment.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
blockclubchicago.org

Housing Assistance Program Expands Outreach And Behavioral Health Services On West Side

GARFIELD PARK — Renaissance Social Services is creating an outreach and case management team dedicated to housing West Siders who are experiencing homelessness and struggles with mental health. The outreach and case management team will expand Renaissance’s role in the Flexible Housing Pool, a partnership between local government agencies,...
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

Core Spaces JV to Create 4,000-Bed Student Housing Development Near Clemson

The company has teamed up with Tom Winkopp Development to build a 140-acre walkable village. Multi-Housing News has exclusively learned that Core Spaces, a residential real estate developer, owner and operator, has formed a joint venture with Tom Winkopp Development, to create one of the largest privately-owned, off-campus student developments in the U.S. The project, with development costs estimated at more than $200 million, will eventually have 4,000 beds in a variety of housing styles built around a 140-acre, walkable student village near Clemson University.
CLEMSON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Parkview Financial Provides $207M for NYC Hudson Hotel Conversion

The 438-unit project is set for completion at the beginning of 2023. Parkview Financial, alongside Montgomery Street Partners, has provided a $207 million loan for the acquisition and redevelopment of the Hudson Hotel in New York City. The new owner intends to convert the asset into a 438-unit rental community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Boulder Community Trades for $50M

Cantamar Apartment Associates bought the newly built property. Cantamar Apartment Associates LLC has bought Alpine Prairie Village, a newly built Class A community in Longmont, Colo., for $50 million. It was sold by DHI Communities Inc. Cantamar was represented by Cushman & Wakefield Executive Managing Directors David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Chicago

Applications end this Friday for Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out to apply for the Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income pilot program. The program will give cash to 5,000 Chicago families who could use a financial boost. Low-income households will get $500 a month for a year. The program began accepting applications on April 25, and will continue accepting them through 11:59 p.m. this coming Friday at chicago.gov/cashpilot. To qualify for the program, residents must have lived in Chicago for at least one year, be 18 years old or older, have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have a household income below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. That's $57,575 for a family of three, according to the Mayor's office. The city has chosen international nonprofit GiveDirectly and Denver-based tech platform AidKit to administer the program. YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, the Center for Changing Lives, Phalanx Family Services, Pui Tak Center, Spanish Coalition for Housing, and the United African Organization to conduct outreach efforts to get eligible Chicagoans to sign up for the program. The City Council approved the basic income pilot program as part of Lightfoot's $16.7 billion budget plan for 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
multihousingnews.com

Corvias Completes 3 Student Housing Buildings in Durham

The on-campus facilities add more than 1,200 beds to the institution’s residential inventory. Corvias has completed three on-campus student housing buildings in Durham, N.C., totaling more than 1,200 beds. The new development will serve students at North Carolina Central University. With an estimated cost of $124 million, the project...
DURHAM, NC

