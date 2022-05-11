ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Brenda Hoffman

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter where you go in life, or how old you get, I believe it’s in our nature as females to seek out other women who are older than we are to use as a makeshift portable “mama” wherever we go. I have been very lucky...

Kelli Rae Cobb-White – May 8, 2022

Kelli Rae Cobb-White passed away suddenly Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the age of 46. Kelli was born in Reno Nevada March 22, 1976. She lived most of her life in Susanville California, with a few years in Friday Harbor, Washington, where she graduated from High School. Kelli was the owner of Golden Girl Mining Company, she loved prospecting for gold and buying and selling gems. More than anything else, Kelli loved her children, Brooke White and Kody Cash-Cobb.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Photofeature: Lassen Family Services’ 2022 Walk A Mile Event

Lassen Family Service’s annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event returned to Susanville’s Memorial Park for this year’s iteration, held April 30th, and it was a huge success for the organization with hundreds of participants joining together for the fundraiser. April is both Child Abuse Awareness...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Search for missing Tehama teen continues on her 14th birthday

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The family of a missing Tehama County girl has just one wish for her 14th birthday. They want her returned home safe. Yoana Salas turns 14-years-old on Wednesday, May 11. She went missing from Rancho Tehama last Saturday, May 7. She is described a 5-2, 110...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Online Auction Features ‘Ill-Gotten Gains’

ATASCADERO — The ill-gotten gains of an Atascadero woman convicted of embezzlement and sentenced to prison are being sold by a local online auction site, with many of the valuable jewelry, sports and rock ‘n’ roll collectibles potentially worth tens of thousands of dollars. It’s believed to...
ATASCADERO, CA
City
Susanville, CA
Meet the Queens of the Fallon Portuguese Festa

The annual Portuguese Festa will take place May 14-15. On May 14, the crowning of senior, junior and mini queens takes place with a linquica and a dance. My name is Vera Jacqueline Vaz and I am this year’s Portuguese Festa Senior Queen. I am 18 years old and just completed my freshman year of college at the University of Nevada, Reno. I am majoring in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. I am also in the Honors College and the BS-MD program (which guarantees me a seat at UNR, School of Medicine after my bachelor’s degree). At UNR, I am on the Executive Board for MedLife and I am a part of ASUN, which is their student government. In the fall, I will be an orientation leader for incoming students. I was born and raised in Fallon where I graduated from Churchill County High School. In high school, I was one of the Co-Valedictorians, the Student Body Vice President, and the President of the National Honor Society. I ran track and played soccer for 4 years. I was also the Northern Region Vice President for Nevada HOSA Future Health Professionals. I enjoy playing the violin, sewing, quilting, crocheting, and volunteering.
FALLON, NV
Re-Know Minute: Virginia Range Horses

SPONSORED: Horse/vehicle crashes involving Virginia Range Horses have been on the rise in south Reno. Learn how the City of Reno is working with its partners to reduce them.
RENO, NV
Saltwater Woody launches in Reno

National rum brand, Saltwater Woody, has officially landed in “The Biggest Little City in the World” with its growth into the Reno market. The expansion of the craft rum into Reno signifies the continuation of its influence as it evolves into cities far from its location of origin in Louisville, Kentucky.
RENO, NV
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – May 10, 1942

Despite the protests of a group of approximately 50 citizens, the board of trustees of Lassen Union High School Wednesday night passed a resolution upholding their former action in connection with the dismissal of Mrs. Alta Jensen, home economics instructor. The board’s resolution climaxed more than a week of debate...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Tutor – Teen Center

STARTING SALARY: $15.89 – $19.87. HOURS: Part Time (32 hours per week) Under the direction of the Education Resource Coordinator, the Tutor will provide support to the day to day operations of the Education Department by assisting with tutoring, college readiness, physical education, and cultural activities. Tutor will be involved with assisting the SIR 4 Nations Youth Council with activities and trip/events. The Tutor will also transport students as necessary. The Tutor will also be responsible for Weekly and Monthly Vehicle Inspections logs, maintaining a Vehicle Mileage Log, and submitting logs in a timely manner.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Photo gallery: FISH demolishes Carson City’s Whistle Stop Inn

The Whistle Stop Inn on North Carson Street came crashing down on Tuesday. Local nonprofit Friends in Service Helping is demolishing the building to make way for a revitalization project. Once the rubble is cleared, FISH will start construction on a commercial building and two apartment complexes. The development will...
CARSON CITY, NV
Classes canceled at Alice Smith Elementary after electrical fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Classes at Alice Smith Elementary are canceled Tuesday following an electrical fire inside the school. In a message to parents, Principal Arch Ruth said the fire happened as students were arriving to school. Students and staff were kept outside the building while school police and fire crews responded and put the fire out.
RENO, NV
Donations needed to support St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is asking for donations from your shed, closet or garage. You can bring in gently used items like men’s, women, and children’s clothes, holiday decorations, yard tools, books, toys, and household necessities. Revenue from sales help fund the non-profit’s...
SPARKS, NV
Lassen Lightning 12U Makes Championship Game in Medford Tournament

The Lassen Lightning 12U Softball team traveled to Medford, Oregon last weekend for tournament play, where they fell just one-run short of the championship title after a weekend of hard played games. The Lightning won all three of their games on Saturday, then won two more on Sunday, which got...
MEDFORD, OR

