ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

JB Hook's - Live Music by Joe Farrell

lakeexpo.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 11 & 12, 2022, 5:30 - 8:30p.m. Where: JB Hook's Restaurant, 2260 Bagnell Damn Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Joe Farrell...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: Fun At Fish & Co. Raises Money For Lake Race

A Lake Race social brought folks for Friday evening fun at Fish & Co., on May 6. Money raised by the event and auctioned items helps support Lake Race and Lake Race charities. Lake Race's big weekend is June 2–4, with fast boats rocketing around a race course near the Bagnell Dam on Saturday, June 4, and chances to mingle with the boats and boaters at the Street Party on Friday, June 3.
CHARITIES
lakeexpo.com

Construction Begins On Aldi's New Lake Of The Ozarks Store

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — In a welcome update for many Lake of the Ozarks residents, construction on the Lake Ozark Aldi has finally begun. For members of the Lake of the Ozarks community, it's been a long time coming. After the 2018 announcement that the discount grocery chain would be coming to Eagles Landing, in 2019 the city said the development plans had ground to a halt. But finally, after long last, concrete things are happening...
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Lake Ozark, MO
lakeexpo.com

Upgrade Your Dock Shade! One-Click Comfort On Lake Of The Ozarks, With Shady Docks

A Lake of the Ozarks business is taking dock shade to the next level. The company? Shady Docks. Their new line of premium dock shades are built with a unique aluminum frame and wireless handheld remote: that means shades that move when you want them to… and not when you don’t. Dock owners can now raise and lower the shades with the click of a button.
lakeexpo.com

2216 Old South 5, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Packages like this don't come along everyday! NEW KITCHEN, NEW FLOORING, NEW MASTER SUITE, BUTLER'S PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, GORGEOUS POND & LARGE PAVILION, VERY GENTLE 2.85 ACRES, 30X30 SHOP, FENCED SIDE YARD, STORAGE SHED & ADDITIONAL CARPORT. This home is loved and you can tell by the pride of ownership. The yard is gorgeous! The pavilion will be the perfect spot to add tables/chairs or your camper next to the stocked pond. Nearly every room in the home has been redone. This is not your traditional earth contact home. All bedrooms have ingress & egress. Both bathrooms are fantastic. The Master Suite offers a large walk-in closet, and a modern tub w/extra length to help soak away the stress of life. This home offers the feel of seclusion and privacy while only being minutes to town. This is one YOU MUST SEE BEFORE IT'S GONE!
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Barbara Mueller Osborn (July 4, 1940 - May 7, 2022)

Barbara Mueller Osborn, age 81, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Arrowhead Senior Living in Osage Beach, Missouri. Barbara was a firecracker baby, born one of a set of twins on July 4, 1940 in Hot Springs, South Dakota, the daughter of Charles W. Mueller and Lillian K. Mueller. She grew up in Oklahoma City and went to Yankton College and nursing school in Kansas City, where she met her future husband at an orchestra concert where she was playing violin.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Farrell
lakeexpo.com

Raymond Bernard Doerhoff (November 27, 1921 - May 8, 2022)

Raymond B. Doerhoff, age 100, of St. Elizabeth passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia. He was born in St. Elizabeth on November 27, 1921, son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Bode) Doerhoff. On August 10, 1944, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in St. Elizabeth, Ray was united in marriage to Rosetta Cecilia Bax, who preceded him in death on January 28, 2018.
SAINT ELIZABETH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Two Casinos, One Lake: Osage River Gaming Group Presses Missouri Lawmakers For Support

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The race to bring a casino to Lake of the Ozarks is stirring up dust in Missouri's capitol. The group of local investors that has been for years seeking a change to Missouri's law, to allow a casino to be built on the Osage River, is gaining support among Missouri lawmakers. Meanwhile, that group claims support for the Osage Nation casino is waning in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Mary Beth Ballenger (DOD: May 4, 2022)

After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Mary Beth Ballenger passed away on May 4, 2022. Prayers for peaceful release were granted as she quietly passed in her sleep at home with family at her side. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. **PRE-SUMMER SALE! $60...
OBITUARIES
lakeexpo.com

Bagnell Dam Bridge To Close Again Next Week, As Long Rehab Project Nears End

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Bagnell Dam Bridge will be closed to traffic again next week, May 16–20. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) says the bridge will be open for this weekend, but will close on Monday for a second week of epoxy sealing: the final step in the major rehab project that began last fall.
LAKE OZARK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Jazz#Classic Rock
lakeexpo.com

Five Tips For Saving On Energy Costs This Summer

As the weather warms and the to-do list fills up with spring cleaning projects, Ameren Missouri has these cost-saving suggestions to boost energy efficiency and reduce energy bills. To help customers prioritize their cleaning tasks for maximum energy cost savings, Ameren Missouri suggests tackling these projects first:. Replace your air...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Recreational Marijuana Could Be On Missouri's Ballot This Fall

Recreational marijuana activists have crossed a major hurtle as the The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign submitted more than twice as many signatures as required to put the citizens’ initiative petition on this year’s ballot. Leaders of the statewide coalition of activists, business owners, medical marijuana patients and criminal...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy