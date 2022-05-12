JB Hook's - Live Music by Joe Farrell

Packages like this don't come along everyday! NEW KITCHEN, NEW FLOORING, NEW MASTER SUITE, BUTLER'S PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, GORGEOUS POND & LARGE PAVILION, VERY GENTLE 2.85 ACRES, 30X30 SHOP, FENCED SIDE YARD, STORAGE SHED & ADDITIONAL CARPORT. This home is loved and you can tell by the pride of ownership. The yard is gorgeous! The pavilion will be the perfect spot to add tables/chairs or your camper next to the stocked pond. Nearly every room in the home has been redone. This is not your traditional earth contact home. All bedrooms have ingress & egress. Both bathrooms are fantastic. The Master Suite offers a large walk-in closet, and a modern tub w/extra length to help soak away the stress of life. This home offers the feel of seclusion and privacy while only being minutes to town. This is one YOU MUST SEE BEFORE IT'S GONE!

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO