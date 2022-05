The Audi R8 remains one of the last “analog” supercars in the world. With its naturally aspirated V10 engine, no hybrid assistance, and relatively low weight, the machine from Ingolstadt is a performance beast that is both fast on track and awesome to drive. And with a little help from a tuning studio, the R8 has the potential to become a hypercar hunter on circuits like the Nurburgring.

