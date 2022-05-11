ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Uptown armed robberies reported within hour of each other

By Erik Runge
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for suspects involved in two Uptown armed robberies that took place within an hour of each other.

While the two robberies are not officially connected, both crimes are very similar in the way they were done.

The first robbery happened in the 1100 block of West Lawrence Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a dark colored SUV pulled up, a man got out with a gun, pointed it at a 27-year-old woman who was walking to her car and demanded her purse. The woman complied and was not hurt.

The suspect jumped back in the SUV and took off.

The second robbery happening about 40 minutes later in the 4600 block of Broadway Avenue — only a few blocks from the first robbery.

Just like in the first incident, police said an SUV pulled up, a man got out, pointed a gun at a 26-year-old woman and demanded her purse. Police said she gave it to the man and wasn’t hurt.

No one is in custody in either robbery and police don’t have a detailed description of the suspect at this time.

J.R
1d ago

Any license plate info? Any description of the offender so we know who to be on the lookout for? or are we supposed to be wary of every dark colored SUV we see?

