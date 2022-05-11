ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Boys Soccer Postseason Pairings

By Bennett Blake
 1 day ago
(Area) Boys Soccer Substate Brackets were released on Tuesday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Substate quarterfinals will be played on Thursday, May 19th. The semifinal round is Monday, May 23rd. The Substate finals are Wednesday, May 25th.

The majority of area 1A squads are in Substate 8. Atlantic will travel to Tri-Center for a preliminary round game. The winner advances to face top seed Treynor. The rest of the matchups in that bracket include Riverside at AHSTW, Panorama at West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley and St. Albert at Underwood.

Class 2A Substate 8 has Lewis Central as the top seed, awaiting the winner of ADM/Creston. Other pairings have Glenwood hosting Carroll and Harlan welcoming Winterset.

