ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs bill for ‘co-responder’ policing in cities

By JEREMY GORNER Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law a series of bills aimed at addressing gun violence and other crime through measures that include a pilot program in some cities that will team social workers with police officers on certain calls. The initiatives come as Pritzker tries to fend off...

herald-review.com

Comments / 4

GDivad Nosdivad
1d ago

Will the social workers ride with the police? Otherwise they could end up arriving late when seconds count.

Reply(1)
6
Related
CBS Chicago

Rep. Bobby Rush, Sen. Tammy Duckworth reintroduce gun licensing act named for Blair Holt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A push to fight violence in Chicago has been renewed – with a new bill named after a well-known victim of gun violence named Blair Holt. U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) has reintroduced the Blair Holt Firearm Licensing Act. Holt was an honor student at Percy L. Julian High School, 10330 S. Elizabeth St., when he died trying to protect a classmate as a purported gang member opened fire on a crowded CTA bus who was allegedly trying to shoot a rival on May 10, 2007. Witnesses said Blair pushed a female classmate down in her seat, shielding her from the bullets from the gunman's .40 caliber pistol. Holt's mother, Annette Nance-Holt, was appointed commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department last year. The Blair Holt Firearm Licensing Act would establish a federal record of gun sales and universal background checks. Rush has introduced the legislation five times since 2007, but it has never passed.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Biden's escape to Illinois

Happy Wednesday, Illinois. Elon Musk says he’ll end the Trump Twitter ban, which has both sides of the aisle bracing for what’s next. LET’S TALK POLITICS: Coffee (and pancakes!) are on me on May 20 in Lincoln. Your Playbook host will be in central Illinois for a coffee klatch about politics and you’re invited to be part of the conversation. Sign up here.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Woodlawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Waukegan, IL
illinoisnewsnow.com

Op-Ed: Want to fix Illinois’ voter suppression? Then give voters choices.

Voter suppression is rampant in Illinois, and it targets the poor and minorities – especially in Chicago. But research shows it isn’t some right-wing effort to stop automatic voter registration, vote-by-mail or ask for photo IDs at the polls. It comes from a system carefully crafted over decades to stop competition by making voter participation meaningless.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson dies

SPRINGFIELD — Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, who represented swaths of east-central Illinois for more than a decade, died Monday evening. He was 75. Johnson's death was confirmed by his former chief of staff Mark Sheldon in a social media post Tuesday morning. The Champaign News-Gazette later reported that Johnson was surrounded by friends and family, but a cause of death was not immediately revealed.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

President Joe Biden visits Illinois under a cloud of inflationary worries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President Joe Biden is talking inflation in Illinois.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from the Kankakee Fairgrounds with a recap of his visit to a farm in that city on Wednesday.The president said he wants to increase supplies by cutting out red tape for farmers, expanding crop insurance and increasing competition among beef, pork and poultry producers.Before his speech, he toured a family farm in Kankakee. The president arrived at the farm just hours after a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed inflation was up in April. That's a smaller increase than last month, but...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliana Stratton
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Lori Lightfoot
empowerwisconsin.org

Lightfoot’s incitement to insurrection

Yes, it’s tiresome to catalogue the media-Democrat complex double-standard. But it’s worth pausing over what Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot just said. With radical Leftists descending on the homes of Supreme Court justices, threatening the Court as an institution, calling for their shock troops to burn down churches, and attempting to firebomb a pro-life group in Wisconsin, here’s what Lightfoot tweeted Monday night:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police offer incentives in hopes of adding to ranks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot of police departments are losing officers and struggling to recruit new ones. That is why the head of the Illinois State Police are offering hiring incentives – hoping to add hundreds to the ranks. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov spoke with ISP Director Brendan Kelly this week about the challenges his department faces. "We are pushing hard," Kelly said. "We are trying to compete very aggressively." You could call it a recruitment blitz by the Illinois State Police. Videos and social media ads are now part of a campaign to recruit and train 300...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Supreme Court to decide whether landlord who accused former alderman of zoning shakedown can sue the city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Chicago building owner is fighting in the Illinois Supreme Court for the right to sue the City of Chicago after what he calls an aldermanic shakedown, ended with his property being rezoned lowering its value. Brian Strauss owned a building at Milwaukee and Damen. It housed historic music venue Double Door for two decades, until Strauss evicted the business in February 2017. Strauss said the alderman at the time, Proco Joe Moreno threatened him over the eviction -- comments that were caught on cell phone video. Strauss said the video was taken the day of the eviction and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Police#Bills#Black Women#Co Responder#Republicans#Democrats
CBS Chicago

Attorney argues before Illinois Supreme Court for release of 50 years of Chicago Police misconduct records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The fight over the release of five decades of Chicago Police misconduct records made it all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the attorney for the CPD faced some tough questions at the state Supreme Court hearing. Attorney Jared Kosoglad has spent almost a decade fighting for his client, Charles Green, first so as to clear Green's name of any connection to a 1985 quadruple murder, and second so as to get the city to honor a judge's initial order that the city release 50 years of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Cases Jump, COVID Pill Treatment Questions

Coronavirus cases in Illinois are continuing an upward trend as officials say they expect things to climb even higher. Plus, new questions surround Pfizer's anti-COVID pill treatment. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Illinois COVID Stats: Cases Up Nearly 30% in Last Week,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Judge Lisa Holder White to become first Black woman on Illinois Supreme Court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Fourth District Appellate Court Justice Lisa Holder White to fill retiring Justice Rita Garman's seat after she steps down in July.White will become the first Black woman to serve on the state's highest court."Being appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court is the honor of a lifetime. I am humbled by the confidence Justice Rita B. Garman and the entire Court have placed in me," Holder White said in a statement. "My service to the judiciary for the past 21 years has helped prepare me for this historic moment. I look forward to...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois predominantly Black college closing after 157 years

CHICAGO (AP) – A predominantly Black college in central Illinois named after Abraham Lincoln and founded the year the former president was assassinated will close this week, months after a cyberattack that compounded enrollment struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lincoln College, which saw record enrollment numbers in 2019, said in a news release that […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Emissions testing sites returning to Chicago

CHICAGO — Getting an emissions test can be a real pain for Chicago drivers. State Sen. Rob Martwick (D-10th District) says he recently experienced a two-hour wait at the Skokie testing site. “I’m like, ‘when is this line going to end?'” Martwick said. “I keep going and going and...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy