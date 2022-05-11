ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

COVID-19: Capital District Sees New Increases In Infection Rate, Cases: Latest Breakdown

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Capital District continues to rise and remains among the highest in New York, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

In the region, over the past three days, the seven-day average percent of positive tests in the Capital Region rose from 11.75 percent as recently as Saturday, May 7 before rising to 12.42 percent of those tested on Monday, May 9.

Statewide, however, the average infection rate is on the decline, dipping from 7.23 percent on May 7 to 7.03 percent over the same time span.

Twenty-one new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, including two in Schenectady.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Tuesday, May 10:

  • Western New York: 18.25 percent;
  • Finger Lakes: 13.56 percent;
  • Capital Region : 12.42 percent;
  • Central New York: 10.26 percent;
  • Long Island: 9.96 percent;
  • Southern Tier: 9.74 percent;
  • Mohawk Valley: 9.74 percent;
  • North Country: 8.81 percent;
  • Hudson Valley: 6.88 percent;
  • New York City: 4.67 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

  • May 7: 54.28 new cases;
  • May 8: 54.87 new cases;
  • May 9: 55 new cases.

Central New York

  • May 7: 43.53 new cases;
  • May 8: 43.27 new cases;
  • May 9: 42.72 new cases.

Finger Lakes

  • May 7: 42.64 new cases;
  • May 8: 43.34 new cases;
  • May 9: 43.90 new cases.

Long Island

  • May 7: 51.84 new cases;
  • May 8: 53.10 new cases;
  • May 9: 54.76 new cases.

Hudson Valley

  • May 7: 43.74 new cases;
  • May 8: 45.24 new cases;
  • May 9: 45.93 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

  • May 7: 48.98 new cases;
  • May 8: 50.66 new cases;
  • May 9: 51.57 new cases.

New York City

  • May 7: 44.25 new cases;
  • May 8: 44.47 new cases;
  • May 9: 43.88 new cases.

North Country

  • May 7: 37.40 new cases;
  • May 8: 36.96 new cases;
  • May 9: 37.75 new cases.

Southern Tier

  • May 7: 51.79 new cases;
  • May 8: 52.15 new cases;
  • May 9: 53.64 new cases.

Western New York

  • May 7: 60.13 new cases;
  • May 8: 61.21 new cases;
  • May 9: 62.43 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Capital Region since the pandemic began, by county:

  • Albany: 112 new (63,093 since March 2020);
  • Saratoga: 67 (49,553);
  • Schenectady: 59 (35,099);
  • Rensselaer: 58 (33,625);
  • Columbia: 24 (10,698);
  • Greene: 8 (9,025).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Capital Region as of May 10:

  • Albany: 522;
  • Saratoga: 333;
  • Schenectady: 305;
  • Rensselaer: 256;
  • Columbia: 140;
  • Greene: 129.

One hundred and thirty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals in the past 24 hours as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,369 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 90.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 77 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of May 10, 973,363 (95 new) first doses have been administered to Capital District residents, while 890,545 (73 new) have completed the process.

In the region, there have also been a total of 532,772 booster shots administered, including 766 in the past 24 hours and 8,894 in the previous seven days.

"We have come a long way in the past two years, so let's continue to use the tools we know help protect against, treat and prevent serious illness from COVID-19," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I know first-hand how tests can help stop the spread to our vulnerable loved ones, so let's keep using this critical tool.

"I also encourage every New Yorker to make sure you are fully vaccinated and up to date on your booster doses. And if you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments," she continued. "This is how we will continue to move forward through the pandemic safely."

