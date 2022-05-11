ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REIGN KICK OFF: Bartlesville semipro soccer team plays in front of excited crowd at Custer

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 1 day ago

Bartlesville Reign FK’s soccer team experience a dichotomy in last Friday’s season opener — a rough ending but a promising beginning.

The rough ending referred to a 5-1 loss to the Tulsa Athletic — a final result very unrepresentative of the competitiveness of the battle at Custer Stadium.

The promising beginning proved encouraging to club executive director and owner Matt Mason.

“This was the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” said Mason. “We had a lot of people supporting us.”

This is the third actual season for the Reign Football Klub, a semipro/developmental team, although it opened for play in 2019.

The 2020 season was wiped out due to the virus-related spring shutdown for all sports and the 2021 campaign also was impacted by COVID.

The Reign are back and playing in the National Premier Soccer League. The NPSL is the umbrella for more than 90 teams nationwide, and is part of the United States Adult Soccer Association and affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation.

In last Friday’s opener, the Reign trailed Tulsa by only one goal, 2-1, heading into the late part of the match.

Just as the Reign scrapped fiercely to level the score, Tulsa hit an improbable goal to take control and added two more scores the final 10 minutes.

Connor Marth tallied the Reign’s goal.

Two Bartlesville High products — Spencer White and Alan Jasso — made their Reign playing debuts, said Mason, who also is a Bartlesville High product.

Both saw minutes in the second half. White also played for Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s men’s soccer team.

Some other Reign players that stood out included Cooper McCombs, Cin Mang and K.B. Harris, Mason said.

Encouraged by the local turnout, Mason looks forward to the remainder of the season, which lasts into July.

Next up, the Reign travel Thursday to play the Arkansas Wolves SC at 6 p.m.

On May 15, the Reign will be back home to play host at 7:30 p.m. to the Sunflower State FC.

Comments / 0

KOCO

TIMELINE: Severe storms moving in at the end of week

Severe storms could be moving into Oklahoma toward the end of the week. Damon shows when you can expect severe storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest severe weather timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can...
KOCO

Oklahoma rain causes invasion of earwigs in state

OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent rain in Oklahoma has caused many in the state to deal with an invasion of earwigs. Earwigs are an insect that comes out mostly at night and prefer dark wet spaces. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong spoke with an expert about the insect. Watch...
OKLAHOMA STATE
farmtalknews.com

Pryor family store provides 80 years of heritage, harmony

Whether on the hunt for Western swing or watermelon seeds, Sandusky’s Market and Music in Pryor, Oklahoma is the place to be. Owned and operated by the Sandusky family since 1942, the downtown shotgun-style building is packed full with corn, canned goods, caladiums and an idyllic atmosphere of days gone by.
PRYOR, OK
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma tribes increasingly reclaim out-of-state ancestral homelands

Tribes across the nation are increasingly buying back or being gifted back property in their ancestral homelands and using it either to build economic sustainability or to manage cultural preservation sites. Muscogee Nation citizen Galen Cloud said he was filled with sobering thoughts the last time he visited his tribe’s homeland. As he drove the 10 hours from Okmulgee to Oxford, Alabama, he…
OKLAHOMA STATE
