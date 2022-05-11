ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustang, OK

MIX OF VETERANS AND TALENTED YOUTH: WCS football could have short rebuilding phase

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsmVk_0faFK6uQ00

Even though it returns a lot of firepower, Wesleyan Christian School’s football team will be in partial rebuilding mode when it opens spring football workouts on May 23.

WCS — which competes in Class C eight-man football — graduated six of its 12 players off last year’s historic team.

In 2021, the Mustangs romped to a 7-3 record season mark and then routed Sasakwa, 35-16, for just the second-ever OSSAA playoff win in Mustang grid history.

Mt. View-Gotebo then eliminated WCS from the playoffs and finished as the state runner-up.

Despite the heavy out-flux of departing seniors, veteran Mustang head coach Kurt Cloud welcomes back a Terrific Triumvirate in third-year starting quarterback Tyrel Cloud and third-year skill position starters Carson Tennison and Kael Siemers.

incoming transfer (Bartlesville High) Mason Jensen could provide an important boost in the backfield, cloud said.

“Half our of team has good experience,” Cloud continued. “We also have some pretty good kids coming up. … I’m really excited about our potential. The first two or three games could be tough, but I think we’ll get better.”

The returning and incoming players have labored hard in off-season training since spring break and are committed to continue through the first several weeks of the summer, he added.

A major component of spring practice will be to solidify the offensive and defensive lines, which took the biggest hit by graduation.

“That’s going to be our key,” Cloud said. “They’re going to be young. … Xander Weeks (5-11, 185) played a lot last year on the line and we’re excited to see what he could do.”

A new varsity talent that could provide another backfield weapon is Archer Swisher, “who is probably right up there with Kael Siemers,” Cloud said. “He’s 5-foot-11, 175 pounds and probably one of the best athletes on the field.”

Returnee Brock Timmons (5-10, 170) is slotted for one of the end positions.

The biggest position question mark heading into this month’s training is the center spot, Cloud said.

Another emphasis will be on the timing between quarterback Ty Cloud and his running backs.

On the other hand, coach Cloud said Cloud and his wide receivers have worked together so much in the past he doesn’t see a lot of work in that area.

Comments / 0

Related
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma softball: 2022 Sooners knocking on door of multiple NCAA records

This is an historic Oklahoma softball season, and with the postseason looming, even more milestones could lie ahead over the four to five weeks that remain. The Sooners head into Big 12 Championship week as the nation’s top-ranked team with a near-perfect 48-1 record. Over the past two seasons, head coach Patty Gasso’s squad has won 108 games and lost just five times, an exceptional .956 winning percentage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bartlesville, OK
Football
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Mustang, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
Mustang, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Mustang, OK
Football
The Spun

2 College Football Programs Leading Transfer Rankings

Led by the recruiting prowess of head coaches Lincoln Riley and Lane Kiffin, USC and Ole Miss sit atop the transfer portal rankings before the 2022 college football season. Soon after Riley left his former Oklahoma Sooners program to take his coaching talents to LA, the transfer portal talent began pouring in for the Trojans. Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams and four-star wide receiver Mario Williams immediately followed their coach to Southern California. Riley also brought in Oregon running back Travis Dye and linebackers Shane Lee (Alabama) and Eric Gentry (Arizona State).
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

How Oklahoma Coaches Faired in Their Inaugural Season

Record: 2-0 Marquee Win: 17-8 vs. Kingfisher College, which was Oklahoma’s first-ever game against a college team. Marquee Win: 17-0 vs. Baylor two days after playing a game in Austin. The Rough Riders, as OU was known back then, stopped off in Waco on their return trip from Austin to help pay for expenses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pokesreport.com

Bixby 2023 Shooting Guard Parker Friedrichsen Decommits From Oklahoma State

STILLWATER – Almost two months after he first announced his commitment to Oklahoma State, 2023 Bixby shooting guard, Parker Friedrichsen, has announced he’s decommiting. Friedrichsen, the Pokes’ lone commitment in the 2023 class, is a 6-3, 165-pound shooting guard out of Bixby and currently holds more than 20 offers, including Creighton, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, ORU, Tulsa and Virginia Tech among others.
BIXBY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eight Man Football#Wcs#Veteran#Football Team#American Football#Class C#Mustangs#Ossaa#Bartlesville High Rrb
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois men's basketball extends offer to 2023 4-star SF from Oklahoma

Trent Pierce got a scholarship offer from Illinois on Wednesday. This is the 2nd B1G team to give him an offer. Pierce is listed a 4-star SF from class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite. He is 6-foot-8, 180 pounds. Pierce goes to Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pierce is also the No. 30 SF and No. recruit from Oklahoma from the class of 2023.
TULSA, OK
wdnonline.com

Media access restricted at Catoosa for state track meet

During the Class 4A State Track Meet in Catoosa, media was unable to be on the field or near most of the field events. Mike Whaley, associate director of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA), said the determination was made by the event manager, who is usually from the host site, and the OSSAA staff. “I was involved and I made the final decision about press access at…
CATOOSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Z94

Be on the Lookout for Giant Gators in Oklahoma Lakes this Summer!

It's like something out of a B-Horror film, those old creature features from the late seventies and eighties. However, this is not a movie, it's real-life and you could come face to face with a nightmarish prehistoric beast lurking just below the surface of Oklahoma lakes. This monster is more than capable of eating you alive, or at the very least ripping you apart. That's right we're talking about the dreaded American alligator!
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is Back for 2022 at the Castle of Muskogee!

It's back! The 26th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival at the Castle of Muskogee is officially open. If you've never been, you're missing out. It will be open every weekend until Sunday, June 5th 2022 (06-05-22) so make plans now to visit this incredible festival. If you're into kings, queens, knights, and all things medieval you'll find it there. Plus it's only a short 3.5 hours away from Lawton, Fort Sill in Muskogee, OK.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Z94

How to Battle the Oklahoma Earwig Invasion and Win!

It's a battle for the ages and one that we can win if we all band together! So why is Oklahoma being invaded by this scary, alien-looking insect? You've probably seen them in the yard, flowerbeds, and even in your home. Earwig (Dermeptera) AKA Pincher Bug has invaded the Sooner...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bon Appétit

Everything to Eat, Drink, and See in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This is our guide for how to spend the best possible day eating, drinking, and adventuring through a new-to-you city. Here, Bradley James Dry—special events chef and longtime Tulsan—shares his tips for where to eat and what to do if you happen to find yourself on Tulsa Time.
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

527
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy