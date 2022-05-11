US95 northbound reopens at Las Vegas Blvd., more freeway closures planned
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. 95 northbound was closed overnight at Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday for scheduled construction work which caused a major traffic backup for early morning motorists.
The northbound lanes reopened at 6 a.m.
There are other closures planned for this week that motorists should be aware of if alternate travel plans are needed.
Nightly through Thursday night, May 12
- I-515 southbound – Las Vegas Blvd to Eastern Ave – Reduced to 1 lane, 11:59 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- I-515 northbound – Near Eastern Ave – Reduced to 1 lane, 11p.m. – 6a.m.
- I-515 southbound – Near Boulder Hwy – Reduced to 1 lane, 9p.m. – 5a.m.
- I-515 northbound – Near Boulder Hwy – Reduced to 1 lane, 9p.m. – 6a.m.
Thursday, May 12
- I-515 southbound – I-15 to Las Vegas Blvd – CLOSED 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- I-15 northbound – Ramp to I-515 southbound – CLOSED 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- I-15 southbound – Ramp to I-515 southbound – CLOSED 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- MLK on-ramp to I-515 southbound – CLOSED 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
- I-515 southbound off-ramps to Casino Center and Las Vegas Blvd. – CLOSED 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 1