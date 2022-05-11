ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

$80,000 vehicle stolen from driveway after home burglary in Jackson, NJ

By Vin Ebenau
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Police in Jackson Township is investigating a vehicle theft and a home burglary that occurred at the same address on Tuesday morning. As it turned out, there were two vehicle thefts being investigated in the township. Jackson Police said that Closter Township Police up in Bergen County reached out...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 1

Related
92.7 WOBM

Two teens leave group home, steal car from Asbury Park, NJ and are arrested in Jackson, NJ

Two teenagers who left a group home in New Jersey, stole a car in Asbury Park, and wound up in Jackson were arrested in the township this week. Jackson Police said two of their officers were on patrol Tuesday morning when they went to check on the area within an undeveloped cul-de-sac near Clearstream Road and that's where they spotted a vehicle around 11:50 am parked along the road.
JACKSON, NJ
Daily Voice

BMW Thief Who Shot 3 In Newark Sought By Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking the man accused of hurting three people after firing out of a stolen BMW then driving away. The incident occurred May 4 on Irvine Turner Boulevard, when the man fired out of a 2005 BMW stolen in April out of Kearny, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, NJ
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
Daily Voice

Teenagers Arrested In Stolen Pickup On Jersey Shore: Police

A pair of teenagers missing from a group home was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle, authorities said. The youths also were suspects in vehicle break-ins in Jackson Township, police said. On Tuesday May 10, at approximately 11:50 a.m, Police Officers Kevin Scheuerman and Michael Collins were on patrol...
thenjsentinel.com

FATAL MVA – Franklin Twp/Gloucester County

On Thursday, 05/12/2022 at 06:02 a.m. Franklin Township Police Department responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Dutch Mill Road. Upon arriving on scene officers located a male subject entrapped within the vehicle which had struck a utility pole. After extracting the male from the vehicle lifesaving measures were performed; however, the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Thieves Identified As Juveniles

JACKSON – Authorities have identified a set of car thieves from a previous suspicious incident as a 15 and 13-year-old. Just before midnight on May 10, Officers Kevin Scheuerman and Michael Collins were patrolling an undeveloped cul-de-sac located off of Clearstream Road when they saw a car at the rear.
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Property Crime#Jackson Police#Woodstock Court#Bridgewater Court
WPG Talk Radio

Man Shot and Killed Sitting in Parked SUV in Burlington County, NJ

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a 40-year-old Willingboro man was shot and killed early Thursday morning while he was sitting in a parked vehicle. According to authorities, City of Burlington police officers on patrol heard gunfire around 3 AM and responded to the 500 block of Linden Avenue to investigate. Upon arrival, "they discovered Dominick Santiago in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds."
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Burglary of Convenience Store

Delaware State Police arrested Richard Lewis III, 38, of New Castle, DE, for burglary and related charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 4000 North DuPont Highway, New Castle, for a reported burglary. The investigation determined a male suspect forced entry into the convenience store through a window and removed over $900 in various tobacco products. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. A responding trooper observed a subject matching the description of the suspect walking through the parking lot of the Wawa carrying two shopping bags. Upon making contact with the subject, he took off running on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued but troopers successfully took the suspect into custody without incident. Troopers recovered all of the stolen tobacco products from the two shopping bags the suspect, identified as Richard Lewis III had in his possession.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Beach Radio

Lakehurst, NJ Police find heroin and meth at traffic stop involving Jackson, NJ man and Toms River, NJ woman

The drug epidemic continues to wreak havoc across Ocean County and New Jersey as dangerous drugs such as heroin and meth continue to circulate through our communities. Those are the two drugs Lakehurst Police found at a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon after pulling a vehicle over in the borough and, as it turns out, a stone's throw from the police department itself outside of the Travel Inn and Suites Motel.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Help Identifying Attempted Break-In Suspects

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying suspects of an attempted break-in. The incident occurred on April 27 around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Vincenzo Drive. The suspects were unsuccessful as the doors were locked, police said. Afterwards they attempted to enter the neighbor’s cars but the cars were locked. The suspects then fled the area in a dark sports utility vehicle.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
News 12

Days after limits on police chases are reversed, 2 killed in crash. Why police say pursuits are necessary

Days after New Jersey’s acting attorney general reversed the limits on police pursuits, two people were killed in Glen Ridge while fleeing from police officers. The deadly incident started in Montclair, where officers attempted to pull over a vehicle. The driver allegedly did not stop, and speed away on Bloomfield Avenue, and crashed in Glen Ridge. The driver and passenger were killed.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy