Mobile Shredder is coming to the Dobbs Ferry Waterfront, 11 Station Plaza. ​Thursday, May 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Residents can bring up to 4 file-size (10”x12”x15”) boxes of confidential papers per household for shredding. Please remove all large binder clips and covers. Papers from businesses, institutions or commercial enterprises are not acceptable and will be rejected, as will any junk mail or newspapers.

DOBBS FERRY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO