Raleigh, WV

Raleigh General Hospital Names 2022 Mercy Award Winner

By Tyler Barker
 1 day ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh General Hospital recently announced that Timothy Coleman has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’sfacilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. Theaward is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Raleigh General Hospital, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Simon Ratliff, CEO of Raleigh General Hospital “We are extremely proud to recognize Timothy Coleman for his efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. He goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person he encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Tim has been dedicated to making patients and employees feel cared about, important and valued. As a Respiratory Therapist for Raleigh General, he has been on the front lines through the COVID-19 pandemic, stepping up and often juggling many patients at one time, while working long shifts. His cardiopulmonary team says he is reliable and always willing to help.

Away from the hospital, Tim is a devoted family man and gives back to his community by volunteering and donating his time through youth sports and mentor programs.

RGH Respiratory Therapist honored with Mercy Award

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh General Hospital held a reception Thursday afternoon recognizing Respiratory Therapist Timothy Coleman, who was honored with the coveted Mercy Award. The Mercy Award is given in recognition of an employee from each of LifePoint Health's facilities who best embodies the values and spirit upon...
