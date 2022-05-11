City accepts $10M grant for US-131/Wealthy Street Interchange Project

A motion to start the redesign process for the Wealthy Street interchange at US-131 was approved during the May 10 City Commission meeting.

According to city documents, the state will accept a grant award of $10 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for the planning project, which is expected to take 5 years.

The purpose of the redevelopment project is to set in motion improvements that will move the existing elevated Wealthy Street to at-grade under an elevated US-131. According to city officials, the relocation of Wealthy Street will improve connectivity to the city and access to recreational facilities. The project will improve access to Millennium Park and John Ball Park Zoo from US-131.

In 2020, Michigan Auto Law listed US-131 at Wealthy Street as the most dangerous intersection in Kent County with a total of 114 crashes and 23 injuries.

The city listed outcomes of the 5-year study, which included the selection of a preferred option, achieving federal clearance for the project, and preparation of design plans, costs estimates and phasing options that will make the project ready for bidding.

