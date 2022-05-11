ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Wednesday, May 11th

By Ryan Kelly
ktwb.com
 1 day ago

Tom Brady signs massive deal with Fox Sports. Jennifer Aniston will...

ktwb.com

CinemaBlend

After Nick Cannon, Other Daytime TV Cancellations, One Talk Show Just Got Some Good News

The world of daytime TV talk shows has been thrown into upheaval lately, with longtime staples like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Maury coming to an end, as well as newcomers like Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd prepares to debut her new show, amid The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation. Amid all the shakeup, however, one perennial series just announced some good news.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Will Smith Among Stars In Latest Season Of David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith will sit down with David Letterman for his latest round of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. However, don’t expect the King Richard star to chat about his controversial exploits at this year’s Oscars as season four of Letterman’s Netflix longform interview chat show was filmed before March. The new season will debut on Friday May 20 and the six-part series will also feature Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Reynolds. The show sees the former host of The Late Show go in depth with a range of guests. Previous...
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Ryan Seacrest Switched Up His Look on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Today

Ryan Seacrest is taking a page from Kelly Ripa's book by spicing up his look, and we're totally into it. On today's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 47-year-old co-host looked dapper in his black suit and matching shoes, which he paired with a white shirt. But while we love to see the TV personality rock his formal chic ensembles, he switched things up with one particular accessory that caught our attention: a pair of black glasses.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Talk': Why Sheryl Underwood Wont' Be Leaving the Show Anytime Soon

Sheryl Underwood has no plans on leaving The Talk anytime soon. In addition to the popular talk show being renewed for a 13th season, The Wrap reports that Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on a co-host on the daytime talk show through Season 15. The Talk is currently in its 12th season. Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. The comedian's new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the show. Underwood has been in the co-hosting chair since she joined in its second season in 2011, replacing Holly Robinson Peete. She won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir has reason to celebrate following latest career news

David Muir has a legion of fans who tune in to watch him each evening as he informs the nation of the latest headlines in the United States. And this week, it was revealed that the TV journalist's popular show, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, had remained No.1 in the evenings, and No.2 among regularly scheduled shows this past week.
WORLD
Deadline

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A “Punk Move”

Click here to read the full article. Two months after the moment has passed Steve Harvey has spoken about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. During a speaking engagement at Georgia State University (with initial reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution who covered the event), Harvey mentions how the slap was a “punk move” and he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.” He didn’t hold back his feelings about the situation and mentioned how faith has helped him solve problems in a non-violent way. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
TV SERIES
NME

Will Smith to be interviewed on David Letterman’s Netflix show

Will Smith has been announced for the fourth season of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The actor’s appearance on the show however was filmed prior to his altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars, so the incident won’t be addressed. In March,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Howie Mandel Speaks About Losing His Three Close Friends: Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried

Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Taraji P. Henson to Return as Host of 2022 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson will repeat as host of the 2022 BET Awards, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26. Henson hosted last year’s BET Awards which was the top-rated cable award show among all adults 18-49 in 2021. “I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black excellence,” the former Empire star said in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterDaytime Emmys: 'The Young and the Restless' Leads 2022 NominationsCamerimage: Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA

