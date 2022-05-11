ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Checkout staff: share your experiences of work during the cost of living crisis

 1 day ago
Photograph: Simon Rawles/Alamy

We would like to hear from checkout staff and other supermarket workers about their experiences of working during the cost of living crisis.

Have you seen any changes in customers’ behaviour? Are customers worried about being unable to afford their shopping? Or are more people shoplifting? What other ways have you noticed the impact of the cost of living crisis ?

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

#Cost Of Living#Privacy Policy#Terms Of Service#Shopping#Uk
