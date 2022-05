A lack of qualified workers is being blamed for an Iowa pharmacy giving a patient the wrong prescription medication. The Iowa Pharmacy Board has charged the Walgreens drug store on 111 W Ridgway Ave. in Waterloo with dispensing the incorrect drugs to patients and with failing to ensure that the pharmacy employed an adequate number […] The post Lack of qualified workers blamed for pharmacy dispensing the wrong drugs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO