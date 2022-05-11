ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘The Circle’ Season 4 Week 3 Hit Netflix?

By Brett White
 1 day ago
Tom Dymond/Netflix

The Circle Season 4 sure got off to a spicy start, but now the game is really heating up. We’re two weeks in to this competition and moves are being made. These players are making and breaking alliances left and right, and the show keeps adding new wildcards into the mix. It’s hard to figure out who to trust when you keep meeting new people!

Considering the big cliffhanger in Week 1 and all of the Spice Girls madness, you probably watched Episodes 5-8 in one edge-of-your-seat binge sesh. Now, among many other questions, you are definitely wondering when you’re gonna be able to binge more episodes of The Circle Season 4. Keep reading to find out, and for a recap of where we left the season at the end of Week 2.

How does The Circle Season 4, Week 2 end?

SPOILERS ahead, we’ve got two new players! We’ve got Eversen, the party director of a cruise ship who aims to bring the good vibes to the Circle; and we’ve got Imani, who’s really being played by Trevor — who is really the husband of Season 2 winner DeLeesa, who catfished using Trevor as her profile! Their arrival coincided with a CYBER ATTACK, but not a real one. Like on Too Hot to Handle last year, this is another phase of the gameplay designed to draw out the shadiest behavior.

Each player gets a chance to expose one photo from another players photo album and pair it with a pointed question — anonymously. It’s all more or less business as usual, with some avoiding the questions entirely, some strong allegations of catfishery, and some general good vibes. And then there’s what happens to Nathan/Alex. Bru, seeing all those golf photos, asks “Nathan” how many shots under par is an eagle — and that’s seemingly the only thing that Alex did not study up on. After a tense freakout, Alex shoots with “2” — and he gets it right, preserving his catfish game. The stuff of legends, right there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jP791_0faFFzT300
Courtesy of Netflix

But the Circle wasn’t through cyber bullying the cast just yet. In order to get things back on track, every player had to receive “anti-virus software” — a kitschy way of saying that Everson and “Imani” have to pick one person to save. They picked Frank, who then passed the “software” to Yu Ling and saved her. Yu Ling saved Rachel, ignoring her alliance with Bru and Alyssa (!). Rachel chose Nathan, clarifying their alliance a little. Nathan chose to save Bru, and now Bru has to choose between his Circle mom Carol and his Circle bestie Alyssa. Who will he choose?!

When will Netflix add new episodes of The Circle Season 4?

As is tradition with The Circle, Netflix is releasing Season 4 week by week rather than all at once. The next four new episodes of The Circle Season 4 will be added to Netflix on Wednesday, May 18 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. The Circle’s Season 4 release schedule is as follows:

  • Episodes 9-12: May 18
  • Episode 13 (Finale): May 25

The Circle Season 4 episodes 1-8 are now available to stream on Netflix.

