Environment

Frost Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect vulnerable plants from the cold....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Koochiching. In northeast Minnesota, Lake and St. Louis. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are already elevated across the Rainy River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include International Falls, Birchdale, Littlefork, Winton, Ash Lake, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Kabetogama Lake, Voyageurs National Park, Rainy Lake West, Rainy Lake East, Buyck, Pelland, Loman, Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake, Manitou, Burntside Lake, Fall Lake, Basswood Lake and Snowbank Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAKE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
#Admiralty Island#Chichagof Island#Frost Advisory#Yakutat#Hoonah#Pelican
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused rivers to rise up to moderate flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. Levees and low spots are re-enforced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Thursday was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 16.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 15.5 feet and begin rising again Saturday evening. It will rise to 15.8 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau .The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early tomorrow morning. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 26.0 feet next Thursday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .The Wabash River in western Indiana continues to recede from rainfall that was substantial enough to cause lowland flooding. This downward trend is expected to continue. Remaining flooding, at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Riverton in southwest Indiana, will continue through early this weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.5 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Posey; Vanderburgh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Saturday night. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POSEY COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander, Jackson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Alexander; Jackson; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau .The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early tomorrow morning. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 26.0 feet next Thursday. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Harper The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ellis County in northwestern Oklahoma Harper County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 929 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Laverne to 8 miles southwest of May, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laverne, Buffalo, May, Rosston, Selman and Catesby. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Hickman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Cairo. * WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly agricultural bottomland and low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 39.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest near the flood stage of 40.0 feet tomorrow evening. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 40.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nuckolls by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska. Target Area: Nuckolls Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jewell and south central Nuckolls Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 931 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Webber to near Randall to 6 miles southwest of Jewell. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Webber and Lovewell State Park around 935 PM CDT. Hardy and Formoso around 950 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Mainland Dare, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hatteras Island; Mainland Dare; Northern Outer Banks AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT Locally dense fog will continue overnight with visibilities dropping to less than 1 mile at times. Low visibilities will likely linger through mid morning Friday. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crittenden, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Crittenden; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Mount Vernon Ohio River at Newburgh Dam Ohio River at Cairo .Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of points on the Ohio River. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It is forecast to fall below flood stage Monday night. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern and west central Iowa...and southeastern and east central Nebraska. Target Area: Fremont; Harrison; Mills; Monona; Pottawattamie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Mills, eastern Monona, northwestern Fremont, western Pottawattamie, Harrison, eastern Burt, east central Lancaster, Douglas, southeastern Saunders, Sarpy, Washington, northwestern Otoe and Cass Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1006 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Decatur to 3 miles southeast of Kennard to 4 miles south of Eagle. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Omaha, Bennington and Kennard around 1010 PM CDT. Blair, Fort Calhoun and Blencoe around 1015 PM CDT. Onawa, Modale and Murdock around 1020 PM CDT. Missouri Valley, Weeping Water and Avoca around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Logan, Louisville, Magnolia and Castana. People attending Morrison Stadium should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 15 and 112. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 23. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 414 and 454. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burt, Cass, Douglas, Lancaster, Otoe, Sarpy, Saunders by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern and west central Iowa...and southeastern and east central Nebraska. Target Area: Burt; Cass; Douglas; Lancaster; Otoe; Sarpy; Saunders; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Mills, eastern Monona, northwestern Fremont, western Pottawattamie, Harrison, eastern Burt, east central Lancaster, Douglas, southeastern Saunders, Sarpy, Washington, northwestern Otoe and Cass Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1006 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Decatur to 3 miles southeast of Kennard to 4 miles south of Eagle. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Omaha, Bennington and Kennard around 1010 PM CDT. Blair, Fort Calhoun and Blencoe around 1015 PM CDT. Onawa, Modale and Murdock around 1020 PM CDT. Missouri Valley, Weeping Water and Avoca around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Logan, Louisville, Magnolia and Castana. People attending Morrison Stadium should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 15 and 112. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 23. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 414 and 454. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BURT COUNTY, NE

