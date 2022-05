On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we provide insights of the fraud that occurred at the end of the recall attempt for Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and it appears they did have enough signatures to place the recall on the ballot. We get into some Contra Costa County Board of Supervisor actions and three cities could lose its Sheriffs contract under proposal by Supervisor John Gioia. San Francisco now looking at low level police stops. Gun rights advocates get win with court ruling under-21 gun sales ban is unconstitutional. More homeless spending–including City of Antioch.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO