PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Covington man was shot to death in Plaquemines Parish on Wednesday (May 11) following an altercation, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the area of Highway 23 and Ravenna Road just south of the Phillips 66 Refinery Alliance. Upon arrival, deputies found Jimmy Fullerton, 28, of Covington dead on the scene from multiple gunshots.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO