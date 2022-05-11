ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Council Approves Amendment To Airport Block Grant

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chillicothe Airport Block Grant was amended by the Chillicothe...

kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce city swimming pool will not open, request donations for maintenance of cemeteries

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on May 10th discussed the city pool and the replacement of a city mower and trailer. It was announced the city pool will not open this season because not enough lifeguards applied to operate the pool. City Administrator Lance Rains reported only eight applications were submitted, and there needed to be 13, including the pool manager.
GALLATIN, MO
kchi.com

E-coli Discussed By County Commission

E-coli levels on the Thompson River were discussed by the Livingston County Commissioners as they met with Doug Doughty and Susan Fair. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says they learned of some ways the county can assist in preventive measures available to landowners. The Commissioners have planned meetings with the Green...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

City’s Update To International Fire Code Approved

The 2021 international Fire Code was adopted by the Chillicothe City Council at Monday’s meeting. Fire Chief Eric Reeter spoke to the council about the code. Reeter says there are no major changes from the previous version. The council approved the update unanimously.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

City Considering Accepting The Strand Hotel Apartments

The Strand Hotel building, at Washington and Clay Streets, could soon belong to the City of Chillicothe. At Monday’s council meeting, the Council heard from City Attorney Robert Cowherd about the property that the current owner wants to “give” to the city. That loan balance is about...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Chillicothe, MO
Government
kq2.com

St. Joseph Public Works director no longer city employee

(ST. JOSEPH) The City of St. Joseph's Public Works Director, Andy Clements, is no longer an employee with the city. The news was confirmed by Mayor John Josendale and city manager Bryan Carter Tuesday afternoon. Neither would go into any detail as to circumstances surrounding the move citing personnel issues.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kchi.com

NRCS Approves East Locust Creek Reservoir’s SEIS

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist, Scott Edwards, signed the Record of Decision (ROD) for the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the East Locust Creek Reservoir project. This signals full compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act as they begin work on the construction of the East Locust Creek Reservoir.
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Linn County Restitution Payments

Linn County crime victims received restitution disbursements totaling $16,744 from the Linn county Prosecuting Attornies office in the Month of April. For the same period, the county collected $15,234 from the offenders. The Prosecutors office says they have collected $34,244 so far in 2022, and have disbursed $26,954.
LINN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Grant
tonyskansascity.com

Will Kansas City Turn Decrepit Rock Island Bridge Into Party Place?!?

Probably not but that doesn't mean that our cadre of amateur urban planners can't get excited about vaporware drawings and hyperbolic social media chatter that hopes to save the world by way of craft beer. Here's a developer blogger spreading the gospel of infinite construction speculation . . . "Michael...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Outdated Kansas City Union Station Endures Amid U.S. Urban Decline

For this quick MEGAPOST we're stealing liberating newsworthy photos shared by taxpayer funded Union Station. In thinking about this iconic local building we're reminded that the office space market remains volatile as the effects of the COVID pandemic persist. And so many neat Union Station exhibits NEVER really paid the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Structural Concerns Lead To Long Branch Bridge Closure East Of Maryville

Due to structural concerns, the Long Branch Bridge east of Maryville on U.S. Route 136 is now closed. Contractors are working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and closed the bridge to all traffic Wednesday afternoon. Crews noted stress fractures in the existing bridge girders which prompted the immediate closure...
MARYVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kchi.com

Update On Chillicothe Demolition Projects

The City of Chillicothe’s Demolition projects will begin soon. City Administrator Roze Frampton says Perkins Dozing provided an update, beginning with a project that should start this week. A property on Cherry Street is also on the demolition list for this summer.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Bill targets eminent domain for utility lines; KC employees receive pay raise

After extensive debate about the use of eminent domain, the Missouri Senate passed a bill that would allow construction of the controversial Grain Belt Express wind transmission line but create regulatory hurdles for private companies seeking to use eminent domain in the future. Although the legislation would require private companies to pay higher rates to purchase land for future utility projects, it would not impede the Grain Belt Express, a $2 billion transmission line that some Missouri landowners have fought for years. In the health care sector, a number of travel nurses are facing the cancellation of lucrative work contracts. Many uproot their lives to take a new position, only to have their pay reduced or job revoked mid-contract when the pandemic funds bankrolling their employment have dried up. The situation has compelled Kansas City law firm Stueve Siegel Hanson to consider legal action against dozens of staffing agencies that work with travel nurses. Also in Kansas City, government workers are celebrating a pay raise. Under a new agreement announced Tuesday by union and city officials, full-time city employees will earn a minimum of $17.35 per hour, and city employees across the board will see an average pay increase of nearly 13%. Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was happy to see the city “paying people their fair share.”
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Rule change July 1, stay off the sidewalks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is sharing a map to help residents become aware of changes coming to Topeka on July 1. In April the Topeka City Council passed an amendment to a city ordinance that would amend where residents can ride wheeled devices on sidewalks. The amendment to the Topeka Municipal Ordinance […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy