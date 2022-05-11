Council Approves Amendment To Airport Block Grant

After extensive debate about the use of eminent domain, the Missouri Senate passed a bill that would allow construction of the controversial Grain Belt Express wind transmission line but create regulatory hurdles for private companies seeking to use eminent domain in the future. Although the legislation would require private companies to pay higher rates to purchase land for future utility projects, it would not impede the Grain Belt Express, a $2 billion transmission line that some Missouri landowners have fought for years. In the health care sector, a number of travel nurses are facing the cancellation of lucrative work contracts. Many uproot their lives to take a new position, only to have their pay reduced or job revoked mid-contract when the pandemic funds bankrolling their employment have dried up. The situation has compelled Kansas City law firm Stueve Siegel Hanson to consider legal action against dozens of staffing agencies that work with travel nurses. Also in Kansas City, government workers are celebrating a pay raise. Under a new agreement announced Tuesday by union and city officials, full-time city employees will earn a minimum of $17.35 per hour, and city employees across the board will see an average pay increase of nearly 13%. Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was happy to see the city “paying people their fair share.”

